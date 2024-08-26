WWE Raw Preview [8/26]: Say 'Howdy' To Uncle Howdy
Raw is back for the go-home show before Bash in Berlin this Sunday, August 31. Top storylines will hit their boiling point and the tournament to decide the next challenger to Bron Breakker's IC Championship begins.
Here's what to expect tonight when Raw goes live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.
Uncle Howdy's Debut Match
For weeks now, Uncle Howdy and the rest of the Wyatt Sicks have terrorized Chad Gable and his American Made cronies. Tonight, Gable has the chance to turn the tide in his favor when he faces Uncle Howdy in Howdy's first match.
Howdy is, of course, Bo Dallas, who is continuing the character often featured in segments with his brother, Bray Wyatt, during the latter part of the late WWE superstar's career.
MORE: Must-See 'Raw' Features Return of Seth Rollins & Debut of Wyatt 6
When Wyatt passed, the Uncle Howdy character died with him, and so did the mystery surrounding the masked man--who is he, and what does he want?
Dallas and the Wyatt Sicks are both a continuation and revival of the Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy mythos. Tonight feels like the night when we'll see how invested WWE is in the storyline and what kind of potential The Wyatt Sicks holds after their program with Gable and American Made.
Adding more intrigue, this is Bo Dallas' first televised WWE match in five years.
Will he use a similar ring style as his brother? Will the Wyatt Sicks get involved? Is this going to be a squash to propel Howdy and the Sicks to their next feud?
Watch tonight to find out!
The IC Contender Tournament Begins
Bron Breakker is so hot right now that WWE decided there needs to be an entire tournament to find out who he'll defend his Intercontinental Title against next.
This tournament would be a fantastic vehicle to propel Jey toward a bigger spotlight and perhaps even a run with the IC Title in the future.
MORE: Bron Breakker Wins Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam
Breaking: Adam Pearce just announced the first two tournament matches scheduled for tonight:
- The Miz vs Xavier Woods vs Pete Dunne
- Kofi Kingston vs Karrion Kross vs Jey Uso
Expect to see a big, colorful graphic with the full tourney brackets during Raw tonight. The tournament final will be sometime before Bad Blood, where the winner will get the unfortunate prize of running into the Breakker freight train.
Here's what else you can expect to see
- CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are still feuding over a bracelet. Well, not so much the bracelet but what the bracelet represents--family. Punk values his family and McIntyre values demeaning that bond to exact revenge on Punk for costing him the World Heavyweight Championship on several occasions. Their strap match at Bash in Berlin may settle things once and for all, but tonight, expect one of these two to get a taste of that leather across their hide.
- The Judgement Day is fresh off a beatdown on The Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest. With "Dirty" Dominic Mysterio and Liv Morgan facing Ripley and Priest at Bash in Berlin this Sunday, look for the latter to attempt a redemptive strike before the big showdown in Germany.
- "Big" Bronson Reed finally found his stride in a monster role that has seen him repetitively Tsunami splash Seth Rollins and R-Truth with the crowd eating up every bit of it. After being thwarted by Braun Strowman last week when he attempted to do the same to The Miz, these two behemoths will face each other in a one-on-one hoss fight to see which big slab of meat will be left standing.
- Smackdown legend (killer) Randy Orton has a World Heavyweight Championship quest on his docket, with the final mission coming this Sunday when he faces reigning champ Gunther. Tonight, he looks to further his cause by stepping into the Ring General one last time before they do it officially at Bash in Berlin.
Raw is live tonight at 8/7 C on USA.