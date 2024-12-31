WWE Raw Results (12/30/24): CM Punk and Seth Rollins Trade Verbal Jabs, Women's IC Tournament Finals Set
The Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament finals were made official on this week's episode of WWE Raw -- the final episode on the USA Network before Raw premieres on Netflix next week.
The first woman to punch her ticket to the finals of the tournament was Dakota Kai. Kai defeated Zoey Stark in her semifinal match and fought off members of Pure Fusion Collective to do it. Kai's recent history in WWE has been riddled with injuries, so this is a big step for her as a regular character on the show each week.
The other side of the finals in the tournament to crown the first-ever women's WWE Intercontinental Champion is Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria and Iyo Sky had a hard-hitting back and forth match together. In it, Valkyria worked over Sky's leg throughout, but it was a leverage pin that got the job done in the end.
This week's Raw opened up with a segment involving The New Day and Jey Uso. The New Day attempted to have words with and for the Houston crowd, but their voices were drowned out by relentless boos.
The boos prompted Jey Uso to come out. He talked to both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods about their history together, but then told them that, "New Day Sucks." New Day left the ring soon after that, which gave Drew McIntyre and opening to attack.
Jey Uso was distracted by a video message from Solo Sikoa and McIntyre hit Jey from behind. Jey was able to battle back, but the end result was Adam Pearce making a Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso match official for next week's Raw premiere on Netflix.
In other news, Damian Priest and The War Raiders beat The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match. Priest got the victory over Dominik Mysterio. After the match, The Judgment Day assured Priest that their feud and issues with one another were far from over.
Also, Sheamus returned and attacked Ludwig Kaiser as Kaiser was cutting a promo on how elegant he was. Sheamus ran to the ring and hit Kaiser with a Brogue Kick before celebrating with the audience.
In the main event segment, CM Punk and Seth Rollins faced off and traded vicious verbal jabs ahead of their match on next week's WWE Raw premiere on Netflix. Once again, Rollins accused Punk of returning to WWE for money and Punk called Rollins little brother before running him down for having "fired arrows" at him once he left WWE in 2014.
Rollins called Punk a visionary at one point, but said he was now a cancer. He said the only way to beat cancer is to cut it out and that he would do just that when he burns Punk to the ground next week.
Full WWE Raw Results (12/30/24)
- Chad Gable defeated Otis
- Dakota Kai defeated Zoey Stark to advance in the Women's WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament
- Damian Priest and The War Raiders defeated The Judgment Day
- Lyra Valkyria defeated Iyo Sky to advance in the Women's WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Charlotte Flair Teases Futuristic New Look Ahead Of WWE Return
Cody Rhodes To Defend Title Against Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
LA Knight Involved In Car Accident Before Live Event In Baltimore
Dustin Rhodes Responds To Claims That MJF's Wrestling Career Is Ending