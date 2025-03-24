WWE Raw Results [3/24/25]: Cena Vows to Destroy WWE, Judgment Day Costs Penta Against Breakker
We could just be weeks away from the end of professional wrestling as we know it.
John Cena graced the WWE Universe with his presence during Monday Night Raw from Glasgow, Scotland and he made a bombshell announcement.
The 16-time World Champion promised to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 and then retire with it. Thus walking away from the business as the last true WWE Champion, in addition to the first ever 17-time World Champion.
As you can imagine, Cody Rhodes took issue with Cena's vow to destroy the industry he loves by taking home the title he currently possesses. Rhodes moved Heaven and Earth just to win the WWE Championship one time and he made a vow of his own. And that's to do everything within his power to rise to the occasion and defend the WWE Title from obscurity.
CM Punk was the only man from his WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat Match that made it to Scotland, but that didn't stop him from letting Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns know exactly what was on his mind. Both the Men's and Women's Intercontinental Championships were on the line and a new Superstar debuted!
Here's everything you may have missed on Monday Night Raw in Glasgow:
Full Match and Segment Results:
John Cena kicked off the show and vowed to destroy professional wrestling by winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Cena plans to win the title and then retire with it, leaving the company as the last real WWE Champion and forcing higher ups to create a new toy for the rest of the locker room to fight over.
Cody Rhodes once again came out to the defense of the WWE Universe. He told Cena that he underestimated him last week. The American Nightmare now sees how serious he is and how much he's pissed off. But before Cena can take the WWE Championship from the fans, he'll have to take it from him first. Rhodes then gave Cena a shot to take it right then and there, but he walked off instead.
Jey and Jimmy Uso defeated A-Town Down Under. The former WWE Tag Team Champions hit the 1-D on Theory to pick up the win in a much more competitive match up that Theory was allotted last week. Gunther hit the ring in an attempt to ambush the Usos, but they were able to get the upper hand. Jey had the World Champion lined up for a spear, but he slipped on the mat. Gunther then pounced on his WrestleMania opponent with a series of elbows before Jimmy chased him off with a chair.
An El Grande Americano (yes, you read that right) vignette aired after a commercial break that hyped the return to wrestling of the great Luchador. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee were watching backstage in Adam Pearce's office and they were visibly disgusted by what they saw. Chad Gable then entered the office with a cough and handed Pearce a doctor's note that said he couldn't compete against Dragon Lee tonight. He suggested Lee take on the El Grande Americano instead, and he agreed.
Lyra Valkyria defeated Raquel Rodriguez to successfully retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria was able to overcome the outside interference of Liv Morgan by countering the Tejana Bomb into a sunset flip pinning combination for the three count. The Judgment Day pounced on the champ after the match, but Bayley rushed to the ring to make the save.
Backstage we see Jimmy Uso hyping up his brother Jey, who was down in the dumps after slipping earlier in the night. Jimmy said he needs to get out of his head or he's not going to beat Gunther at WrestleMania. He said the Right Hand Man, the Main Event, that Jey Uso... that's the man who can win the World Championship at WrestleMania.
As Jey walked off, Jimmy noticed Gunther nearby and approached him. He challenged the World Champion to a match next week. The Ring General accepted, but said to make sure he doesn't slip like Jey did earlier in the night. Jimmy slapped Gunther HARD across the face before walking off. Gunther just smiled.
Adam Pearce came to the ring to announce that even though she signed the contract a week ago, Rhea Ripley is not in the Women's World Championship Match at WrestleMania 41. IYO SKY, Bianca Belair and Ripley all came to the ring to voice their opinion on what should be done. Pearce's solution was to give Rhea a rematch against SKY next week on Raw. The winner will go on to face Bianca at WrestleMania 41. Furthermore, Belair was later named the special guest referee for that match.
Dominik Mysterio ran into Penta backstage and offered him a spot in the Judgment Day. He said if Penta accepted, he could leave Scotland as the WWE Intercontinental Champion.
The New Day marched into Adam Pearce's office after a commercial break and demanded a World Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania. Pearce told them to get out and not to come back until they want to earn something.
El Grande Americano defeated Dragon Lee by submission. Raw's newest masked Luchador, who was clearly Chad Gable, ended up picking up the win in a highly competitive match when he accidentally(?) ripped off Dragon's mask and locked in an ankle lock. El Grande Americano then did Chad Gable's "Thank you" pose to celebrate.
CM Punk received a great ovation from the crowd in Glasgow. The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' said despite that reaction, he's in a bad mood. Two men are continuously getting in the way of what Punk wants, because they have decided to take his presence in WWE personally. It's not personal for Punk. He says it's all about business, but as the man who brought them into this business, he'll take great pleasure in being the man to take them out.
A contract signing for Punk, Rollins and Reigns for WrestleMania 41 will take place this Friday on SmackDown.
Logan Paul announced via social media that he'll be on Raw next week in London to meet AJ Styles face-to-face.
Bron Breakker and Penta's match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship ended in a No Contest. Dominik Mysterio and Carlito came down to the ring during the bout to apparently help Penta, but the match ended when the referee saw Dom hit a chop block on the Breakker. Finn Balor then rushed the ring and began to whale on the IC Champ with a steel chair.
Dominik handed the chair to Penta so he could join in, but he tossed it back to Dom and hit him with a Superkick. Balor then took down Penta and left him laying with a Coup De Grace to close the show.
