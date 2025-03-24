Pat McAfee Shares Update On His Status For Monday's WWE Raw
Is Pat McAfee returning for this week's WWE Raw?
McAfee, who hosts "The Pat McAfee Show' on ESPN, missed last week's episode from Brussels, Belgium, which led to Corey Graves subbing in for him as commentator alongside Michael Cole.
However, McAfee has confirmed that he is on location in Glasgow for the March 24 edition of Raw, noting that it's his first time in Scotland.
McAfee was not on WWE commentary from August to December of last year due to his ESPN College Gameday duties during college football season, but he made his return for the Raw on Netflix debut in January.
This week's Raw is set to feature John Cena and Cody Rhodes under the same roof for the second week in a row coming off a heated verbal exchange in the middle of the ring.
Advertised matches include Bron Breakker defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Raquel Rodriguez going one on one with Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and more.
