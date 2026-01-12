WWE Raw Results (1/12/26): Gunther Defeats AJ Styles, Bron Breakker Suspended

It's not every day that someone taps out and still wins their match, but that's exactly what happened Monday night on WWE Raw.

Gunther and AJ Styles put together as good of a main event as the fans in Dusseldorf, Germany could have hoped for, but it ended in controversy.

Styles believed he had beaten The Ring General with the calf crusher, and technically, he did. Unable to break the hold, Gunther tapped on Styles thigh, but he did so out of the view of the referee. When AJ let go, believing he had won, the former World Champion drilled him into the mat with a power bomb to steal the victory.

There's no question that WWE will have to run that match back at some point, especially considering there is zero chance Styles will let that loss slide.

Meantime, it could be a while before fans see Bron Breakker on television again. The Unpredictable Badass was suspended by General Manager Adam Pearce after he assaulted Penta, Dragon Lee and Pearce himself. Although it sounds like Paul Heyman already has a plan to bring him back.

There are also new No. 1 Contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship, and both CM Punk and Becky Lynch will be defending their titles next week in Ireland.

Here's everything you may have missed Monday afternoon in Germany.

WWE Raw results:

IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley | Netflix

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY kicked off the show to celebrate their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship victory over the Kabuki Warriors last Monday night, but they were also ready to get right to work defending those titles. They issued an open challenge to any team in the division and before Ripley could even finish her sentence, Liv Morgan's music hit.

Morgan and Roxanne Perez made their way to the ring, where Liv proclaimed herself to be one-half of the greatest women's tag team of all time. Furthermore, she said that she never lost her title and told Rhiyo that they could simply hand the belts over, or Roxanne and she could take them. Cue Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, who had something to say about which team received the next title shot.

After she let the crowd sing to her a little bit, Bayley argued against The Judgment Day being next in line since she beat Roxanne Perez a few weeks back. Both teams then received a tongue lashing from IYO, which allowed The Kabuki Warriors to sneak in and start an all-out brawl. Eventually, Rhea and IYO cleared the ring, and a No. 1 Contender's Triple Threat Match was booked for later in the show.

Jackie Redmond spoke to AJ Styles backstage, and he promised that he would teach Gunther a lesson about respect. He also said that he planned on making The Ring General tap out like a 'little b----'.

Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez returned to The Judgment Day clubhouse to find Finn Balor playing WWE 2K25 by himself. Liv scolded Balor for playing games and told him that he needs to be proactive and make something happen for himself.

Je'Von Evans defeated Bravo Americano. The Red Brand's newest Superstar showed everyone in Germany why he says he's bouncy. Evans suffered an impressive airplane spin from Bravo, which suspiciously reminded Michael Cole of Tyler Bate, but he managed to recover quicker than his opponent. He jumped to the top rope and delivered a huge Spanish Fly to Bravo. He followed that up immediately with an OG Cutter to pick up the victory.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce ran into Paul Heyman out in front of his office, and he told The Oracle to go ahead and send Bron Breakker back home if he shows up to the arena with bad intentions.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk received a spectacular ovation from the crowd in Dusseldorf as he made his way down to the ring. Punk said after his victory over Bron Breakker last week that he's done with The Vision and he's ready to move forward. He promised that he would be a fighting Champion and he's looking forward to the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. The road to WrestleMania goes through CM Punk, and he was eagerly waiting to find out who his next opponent was going to be.

Punk went to leave the ring, but he was stopped by Finn Balor. The PrinXe said that he didn't want to wait until the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber, he was ready to call his shot now. Punk asked what took him so long. He said he wanted to face Balor two months ago, and he's been too busy helping Dominik Mysterio and shining Liv Morgan's shoes. After a few more verbal barbs, Punk offered to defend the title against Balor in Germany.

Finn said that life is all about timing. He's watched Punk wrestle with a homefield advantage in Chicago time and again throughout his career, and now it's his turn. He challenged Punk to face him next Monday night in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Best in the World apologized to Germany for Balor disappointing them, and he apologized to the fans in Ireland in advance of putting The PrinXe to sleep next week.

Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez defeated The Kabuki Warriors and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria to become the No. 1 Contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship. This match was even more chaotic than the fight that opened the show. Each team had their opportunities to punch their ticket to Saturday Night's Main Event, but it was a well-timed ObLIVion to Kairi Sane that allowed Liv Morgan to pick up the win for the Judgment Day.

Becky Lynch addressed the Raw audience in a pre-recorded segment, where she revealed that Maxxine Dupri had been granted a rematch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship next Monday night in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Man warned Maxxine to say goodbye to the big time.

Jackie Redmond then spoke to Dupri backstage and she promised she was going to break Lynch's ankle.

NOT AGAIN 😩



Another sneak attack by @RaquelWWE on @Steph_Vaquer!



Raquel Rodriguez spoke to Michael Cole about attacking Stephanie Vaquer last week. Big Mami Cool said she would stop at nothing to win the Women's World Championship, and told fans not to feel sorry for Vaquer until she's finished with her.

La Primera then made her way out, still in a walking boot. Security escorted Raquel to the back in an attempt to protect Vaquer, but when Stephanie turned to say something to the camera, Rodriguez blindsided her. She then went after her injured ankle with the Women's World Title belt.

After being encouraged by Maxxine Dupri to advance their own careers, Otis and Akira Tozawa approached Jey Uso in the locker room about a World Tag Team Title opportunity. Jey was hesitant at first because of their friendship, but he said that he would talk to Jimmy about giving them a shot.

Penta and Dragon Lee defeated Bronson Reed and Austin Theory via disqualification. These four men had the crowd on the edge of their seats, but this very good tag team bout didn't have a chance to reach a satisfying conclusion. Bron Breakker appeared out of nowhere and cut Dragon Lee in half with a massive spear. The Unpredictable Badass then hit a second spear on Penta, but Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came down and got in his face before he could inflict any more damage.

While Pearce and Breakker were arguing, Bronson Reed took the opportunity to hit Penta with a Tsunami. Pearce then got into the ring to have a chat with Reed, which allowed Breakker to take down Dragon Lee with another spear.

An irate Adam Pearce then spun Breakker around and got in his face. He emphatically said that he was, "sick of this s***." It was at this point that Bron put his hands on the Raw GM and threw him into the corner. Breakker literally threatened to kill Pearce as each member of The Vision tried to pull him back.

Back from commercial break, Pearce escorted Breakker out of the building and informed him that he was suspended indefinitely. Paul Heyman told his GM that suspending Bron was a big mistake because, from his vantage point, Pearce put his hands on Breakker first.

Gunther defeated AJ Styles. These two men beat the Hell out of each other. Each of The Ring General's chops and strikes seemed to have a little something extra behind them, almost as though each blow was payback for Styles' slap last week. AJ focused much of his offense on the left leg of Gunther, trying to set up for the calf crusher victory. He even pulled out a rarely seen springboard 360 leg drop onto Gunther's leg.

Styles was able to lock in the calf crusher on three separate occasions, but Gunther escaped each time. While he muscled his way out of the first two holds, it was a stroke of genius that allowed him to survive the third. Gunther tapped out on AJ's thigh, but did so out of the view of the referee, and Styles let go of the hold, believing he had won the match.

During the confusion, Gunther hit Styles with a low blow (the referee did not see it as he was explaining to the ring announcer that the match was going to continue) and then dropped him with a power bomb to score the three count.

