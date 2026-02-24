WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog (2/23/26)

Brock Lesnar will make his first appearance since the Royal Rumble match on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

At the Royal Rumble, Lesnar had a major moment when he eliminated Oba Femi. Soon after, Lesnar was unceremoniously eliminated by both Cody Rhodes and LA Knight. Will Lesnar's WrestleMania plans come into focus this week? Who could The Beast face at the show of shows in April? Oba Femi? Gunther? We'll find out more on this week's episode of Raw.

This week's WWE Raw will also feature final hype for the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE over the weekend in Chicago, and CM Punk is scheduled to appear on tonight's show.

At Elimination Chamber, Punk will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor? Can Punk gain some momentum over Balor after playing mind games last week? Will Balor get the upper hand?

Also, the final two slots in the Elimination Chamber matches will be decided this week on Raw. Raquel Rodriguez squares off against both Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane to determine who heads to the women's match.

For the men, Jey Uso faces Bronson Reed and The Original El Grande Americano. The winner heads to the men's Chamber Match. The winners of those Elimination Chamber matches on Saturday will wrestle for a world title at WrestleMania 42.

Speaking of WrestleMania 42, the women's Royal Rumble winner, Liv Morgan, has been slow to decide on which champion she'll be facing at the event in Las Vegas. Morgan is scheduled to announce her opponent on the show this week.

Last week, Morgan cried in front of the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. Will Morgan choose her?

Liv Morgan | Netflix

Finally, this week's episode of Raw will feature a special tribute to AJ Styles. Styles is from Georgia, but he retired at the Royal Rumble this year in Saudi Arabia. Styles was forced to retire bafter losing his match to Gunther.

What will The Phenomenal One have to say about the end of his career?

WWE Raw results

-The show started in the ring with Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcoming the audience in. The were about to start AJ Styles festivities it seemed, but Gunther walked out disgusted.

-Gunther got in the ring and called Styles a loser. He called Goldberg and John Cena losers too and said that the night should be about him because he's The Ring General. As he said that, Adam Pearce walked out. Pearce told Gunther to stop what he was doing and Gunther laughed him off. Pearce then said he was kicking him out of the building and sent security after him.

-Gunther left on his own, but then was attacked by Dragon Lee. Lee and Gunther battled through the backstage area until the fight was broken up by officials. Gunther and Pearce yelled at one another, but then Cody Rhodes walked into the shot. He patted Pearce on the back and then walked out to the ring.

-Jey Uso defeated Bronson Reed and El Grande Americano to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber match this weekend. Uso connected with his Uso Splash on Americano to get the win. During the match, it appeared that Reed got legitimatley hurt. He was tended to by doctors as the match took place.

-A tribute video for AJ Styles aired and highlighted his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble in 2016.

-CM Punk arrived at the building in a NASCAR. He got out of the car with the driver and both men walked into the building.

WWE Raw card:

Tribute to AJ Styles

Brock Lesnar returns

Liv Morgan makes WrestleMania 42 decision

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY vs. Kairi Sane

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

CM Punk is scheduled to appear

