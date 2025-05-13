WWE Raw Results (5/12/25): Gunther Enters Title Picture, Breakker Takes Out Jey, Lynch Warns Locker Room
If you were wondering whether or not Pat McAfee would assume his role as WWE Raw announcer this week following WWE Backlash, he did and got a massive pop from the audience for doing so.
McAfee joined Michael Cole after the first segment of the show and gave his Backlash opponent, Gunther, some respect. As for Gunther, now that he defeated McAfee, he put his eyes squarely on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship again.
Gunther confronted Jey Uso this week and told Jey that he was not a serious champion. Gunther, who lost his world championship to Jey at WrestleMania 41, told Jey that he would be getting the next title shot and would face the winner of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul, set to take place at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event at the end of the month.
In response, Jey Uso confidently told Gunther that things between the two of them would end exactly like they did at WrestleMania -- with Jey Uso holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Later in the show, Bron Breakker attacked Jey at the order of Seth Rollins. It was then announced that next week on the show Breakker would face Jey in a non-title match.
Speaking of Bron Breakker, he and Seth Rollins addressed CM Punk to start this week's show. Punk cost Seth the world championship last week and then Rollins attacked Punk with Breakker. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso both evened the odds for Punk, which led to a tag team match being setup for Saturday Night's Main Event.
This week also featured the continuation of the feud between Penta and The Judgment Day. Penta defeated Chad Gable in the show's opening match, but then interfered in the Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles match later in the night. The Judgment Day helped Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash over Penta.
In other news, Becky Lynch addressed her loss to Lyra Valkyria at Backlash and issued a strong warning to the Raw women's division. In her promo, Lynch blamed the fans for not enjoying wrestling as much, but said that she was back and that she deserved everything she ever wanted.
Lynch talked up the fact that she was able to leave Backlash on her own two feet, while Lyra, the winner of the match, had to be taken to a nearby hospital because of the way Lynch attacked her. Lynch said that Lyra was as popular as she would ever be and it all was because of her. Finally, Lynch put the women's locker room on blast and told them that she would be holding them all down.
In the main event, Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley defeated Roxanne Perez and Giulia. Ripley won the match for her team and pinned Giulia after a Riptide. After the match, the referee raised both Ripley and Sky's hands in the air and Ripley stared lovingly at the WWE Women's World Championship. The show ended as Michael Cole proclaimed that Ripley still wants to get her world championship back from Sky.
WWE Raw Results (5/12/25)
- Penta defeated Chad Gable
- The Creed Brothers defeated The War Raiders
- AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor
- Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeated Roxanne Perez and Giulia
