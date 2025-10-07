WWE Raw Results [10/6/25]: LA Knight Steals Win Over Jey Uso, Heyman Gets Candid With Rollins
WWE is now full steam ahead to Australia as the Crown Jewel go-home edition of Monday night Raw is officially in the books.
Seth Rollins is firmly focused on his match-up this Saturday against Cody Rhodes for the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship, and while he is busy pondering what another loss to the American Nightmare would do to his career, potential challengers to his World Heavyweight Championship are starting to line up.
CM Punk returned to Monday Night Raw for the first time since Wrestlepalooza and he made one thing perfectly clear, he is still coming after Seth Rollins once his business with Cody Rhodes is done.
The only issue for Punk is that he's not the only man who believes he's earned himself a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. His proclamation drew the ire of both LA Knight and Jey Uso, and served as the catalyst for the show's main event.
Punk and Knight battled The Usos in a tag team match, that actually saw the makeshift tandem come out on top. The Megastar ended up stealing the victory from The Best in the World, but it remains to be seen if that tainted win will be enough to pass Punk in line for a shot at the title.
Here's everything you may have missed from Monday's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix in Dallas, Texas.
WWE Raw Match & Segment Results:
Roman Reigns spoke with Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman to open up the show. Their conversation would lead to an Australia Street Fight getting booked for WWE Crown Jewel. A brawl then broke out between both men that was broken up by security.
Asuka was shown backstage chatting with Raw GM Adam Pearce. She asked him to book Kairi Sane against IYO SKY later in the night. Still conflicted over their falling out, Sane was hesitant to accept her assignment. The Empress of Tomorrow smacked Kairi across the face and told her she better win.
Maxxine Dupri defeated Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch via count out. Dupri has certainly been putting in work. This was by far the best match of her in-ring career and she nearly had The Man beaten on multiple occasions. At one point, a frustrated Lynch got a bit testy with referee Jessika Carr and that exchange is what ultimately cost her.
After slamming Dupri's head into the commentary table, Lynch took a moment to allow the audience to bask in her greatness. What she didn't realize was that Maxxine had slid back into the ring while she was bragging. Jessika Carr then ramped up her 10-count cadence and awarded the victory to Dupri. Much to the shock of the Women's Intercontinental Champion.
Roman Reigns ran into The Usos backstage, both of whom offered to have his back against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel. The OTC said he didn't need any help, especially from Jey, who should be focusing on getting back his World Heavyweight Championship.
Roxanne Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria. Bayley met Valkyria backstage prior to the match and asked if she could be out there with her. Lyra cautiously agreed, but the Role Model's presence would later backfire. Raquel Rodriguez blindsided Bayley with a big boot at ringside, which prompted Valkyria to hit Big Mami Cool with her running drop kick. The Prodigy would take advantage by dropping Lyra with a diving tornado DDT onto the floor. She'd roll her back into the ring and hit Pop Rox for the win.
After the match was over, Bayley flipped the script to her more heelish side and told Lyra they needed to go kick Roxanne and Raquel's ass. Security would later break up a backstage brawl between all four women. A tag team match was then announced for next Monday night on Raw in Perth, Australia.
WWE ran a video package to hype John Cena's final match with AJ Styles this Saturday at Crown Jewel. The Judgment Day then interrupted a backstage interview with Styles to set up a six-man tag team match for later in the night.
CM Punk addressed the WWE Universe for the first time in two weeks. He said he took some time off for two reasons. First and foremost, he's been out celebrating with his wife, AJ Lee, following their victory over Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza. Secondly, Punk made a promise to Cody Rhodes that he would stay out of his business.
The American Nightmare will face The Visionary this Saturday for the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship, but as soon as that battle is over, Punk said he will be waiting for his opportunity to win back the World Heavyweight Championship.
Both LA Knight and Jey Uso would then make their way down to the ring to stake their claim at being next in line for the World Heavyweight Championship. When egos took over and tempers started to flare during their conversation, Jimmy Uso hit the ring to try and calm things down. It didn't work. Jey super kicked Knight, Punk punched Jey and then Jimmy, of all people, super kicked Punk.
The Usos vs. CM Punk and LA Knight was later announced as Monday night's main event.
Kairi Sane defeated IYO SKY. The Genius of the Sky survived a scary looking spot early on in the match. She appeared to land neck first on the ring apron after being hit with an Alabama Slam, but SKY would battle back. She had Sane lined up for the Over the Moonsault, but Asuka made sure that didn't happen. Her interference allowed Kairi to leverage a bridge pinning attempt on SKY and Asuka then grabbed Kairi's arms behind the referee's back to help her get the three count.
With Rhea Ripley already in Australia to do media for Crown Jewel, Asuka would take advantage by orchestrating a post-match attack on IYO. She forced Kairi to hit SKY with a spinning backfist and then the Insane Elbow.
Backstage we see a stoic looking Seth Rollins listening to his wife throwing a conniption fit over her loss earlier in the night to Maxxine Dupri. She was her complaining about referee Jessika Carr and then said she need to take some time away to re-elevate 'everything'.
Once The Man had stormed out, Rollins called over his Oracle for a candid conversation. The Visionary asked Heyman what would happen if he lost to Cody Rhodes this Saturday at Crown Jewel. Heyman said he would lose the locker room, he would lose the confidence of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed and everything that they had built together since WrestleMania would be destroyed.
Heyman also admitted that he, himself, would have to seriously consider why he chose Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 over staying with Roman Reigns.
Speaking of The OTC, WWE immediately cut to him standing in another corner of the backstage area as Jey and Jimmy Uso had a heated discussion over what happened earlier in the night with CM Punk and LA Knight. Jey walked off after questioning whose side Jimmy was on. Big Jim then blamed Roman for messing with Jey's head.
AJ Styles, Penta and Dragon Lee defeated Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. This was a fun six-man tag team bout that saw Styles score the win for his team by hitting McDonagh with a Styles Clash. Rusev rushed down to the ring during the match to go after Dom, but the Men's IC Champ was able to escape after Penta accidentally hit the Bulgarian Brute with a super kick. AJ capitalized on all the commotion to take down McDonagh for the victory.
Styles grabbed a mic after the match and promised that both John Cena and himself were going to leave everything in the ring this Saturday at Crown Jewel. He declared that their last match ever will kick ass.
CM Punk and LA Knight defeated The Usos. The Best in the World and The Megastar worked surprisingly well together against the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions. Punk got the better of Jey Uso thanks to a distraction caused by Knight. After Jimmy had fallen victim to a BFT, Jey decided against a splash attempt on Punk and instead shoved Knight off the ring apron. Punk would hit Jey with the GTS, but Knight would quickly tag himself in and steal the three count.
The Megastar would then walk back up the entrance ramp, with a huge smile on his face, to close the show.
