Stipulation Announced For Roman Reigns Versus Bronson Reed At WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns will go one-on-one with Australia's own Bronson Reed this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel, this time with a special stipulation.

Rick Ucchino

Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns / WWE

The card for WWE Crown Jewel appears to be set.

It was reported early in the day on Monday that Roman Reigns would be facing Bronson Reed this Saturday in Perth, Australia and that match was made official on Raw.

The Tribal Chief opened up the show in Dallas, Texas to a great ovation, but was quickly interrupted by Reed and Paul Heyman. Reigns attempted to goad the big man into a fight right then and there inside of the American Airlines Center, but the Oracle was wise to his game.

Heyman instead made a counteroffer. He challenged Reigns to participate in a match that Reed made famous. A match that the Adelaide native has never tasted defeat in, an Australian Street Fight. 

The OTC did not even bat an eye at the proposal and agreed to the terms with the utmost nonchalance.

Just as Heyman and Reed turned to leave, Reigns finally got the better of Bronson's temper by calling him a 'little bitch' and the fight was finally on for the Netflix audience.

Reigns got the better of his Crown Jewel opponent by dropping him with two Superman Punches, but a sea of security personnel stopped the Tribal Chief from putting him through the announcers desk.

It's unclear if the rules of an Australian Street Fight are any different than a normal one, or if the stipulation was simply a marketing decision for the show in Perth.

Regardless, this will be the second ever one-on-one meeting between both men. Reigns defeated Reed earlier this summer at Clash in Paris, but was stretchered out of the arena after a post-match attack by the Vision. He missed several weeks of action — a storyline absence to cover for his Street Fighter filming obligations — before returning last Monday night. 

With Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed now official for Crown Jewel, the card for Saturday's show is now up to five matches.

WWE Crown Jewel Card (Announced):

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins / WWE

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill or Nia Jax for the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in an Australia Street Fight

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors

