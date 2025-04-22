WWE Raw Results (4/21/25): WrestleMania Fallout, Orton RKO's Cena, NXT Women Invade, Breakker Joins Rollins
The 17th world championship reign didn't exactly start smoothly for John Cena on this week's WWE Raw on Netflix.
Cena opened this week's episode of Raw after he won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday night. Cena got a mixed reaction, just like at WrestleMania, but turned his attention to the fans when he spoke on the microphone.
Cena said the fan cheers throughout the weekend were the perfect example of the dysfunctional relationship he has with them. He then called the fans losers and turned his attention to his run as champion. Cena said he only had 28 dates left before he retires and said he would be taking the WWE Championship with him when he leaves.
From there, Cena was going to arrogantly pose for pictures for fans, but as he did, he was hit with an RKO by Randy Orton. With Cena laying in the ring, Orton picked up the championship belt and held it high in the air. Backlash, the next WWE PLE, will take place in Orton's hometown of St. Louis.
Later in the show, the other new men's world champion, Jey Uso, cut a promo in the ring. He was joined by his brother and Sami Zayn. Both guys congratulated Jey, who said he was ushering in the "Yeet" era of WWE.
At Wrestlemania 41, Jey Uso defeated Gunther to win that WWE World Heavyweight Championship that he brought to the ring with him. Gunther had a rough night at the office this week on the show. Later in the show and after Jey's promo, Michael Cole brought the broadcast back from a commercial break and Gunther was barking at both Cole and Pat McAfee for cheering on Jey.
Cole confronted Gunther and told him that he wasn't the one that tapped out to lose the title. That comment enraged Gunther, who pushed Cole. Pat McAfee tried to defend Cole, but he was pushed down by Gunther as well.
With Cole all alone, Gunther pulled him into a chokehold. Eventually, McAfee pushed Gunther off of Cole and that prompted Gunther to attack him. Gunther choked out McAfee until numerous WWE officials ran down to the ring to break things up.
In other action on the show this week, the WWE Universe was treated to many surprises -- something that the Raw after WrestleMania has been known for throughout the years.
First, Rusev made his return to WWE after five years away in AEW. Rusev came out prior to the start of the New Day vs. Alpha Academy match. He attacked Alpha Academy and the match never got started because of it.
Also, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia both made surprise appearances from the NXT brand. Vaquer walked out and congratulated Iyo Sky after her promo on retaining the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. Vaquer said she respected Sky, but that she wanted to fight the best. Sky then suggested she and Vaquer wrestle right then and Adam Pearce green lit the impromptu match.
The match itself was exciting, but short-lived due to interference from Roxanne Perez. Perez attacked Iyo Sky and then Giulia made the surprise run-in and attacked Vaquer. Eventually, Rhea Ripley ran out and cleared the ring before handing the world title belt to Sky.
Speaking of surprises, Becky Lynch viciously attacked her tag team partner, Lyra Valkyria, after Valkyria lost their tag team title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The win gave Morgan and Raquel a fourth run with those championships, but the real story was Lynch. She stomped away on Valkyria and hit her with the Man Handle Slam twice.
Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta on this week's show and he did it with the help of a returning JD McDonagh and The Judgment Day. After the win, Dominik and The Judgment Day stood tall together on the stage, signaling that they were on the same page.
The main event segment of the show this week featured Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Rollins walked to the ring and started speaking, but was immediatley interuppted by CM Punk. Punk walked down the ramp while taping his hands and then brawled with Seth once he got there. With Seth down, Punk turned his attention to Paul Heyman, which gave Rollins the chance to get the upper hand and hit a Stomp on Punk.
With Punk down, Heyman called Rollins the top star in the business, but they again were interrupted -- this time by Roman Reigns. Reigns walked down and hit a Spear on Rollins and a Superman Punch on Heyman. Right as he tried to hit Heyman with a Spear, Bron Breakker crushed Reigns with a Spear instead.
CM Punk had crawled back into the ring to try and attack Rollins, but Breakker sniffed it out and hit Punk with a Spear too. He then rolled to the outside of the ring and Speared Reigns through the ringside barrier. Breakker rolled Reigns back into the ring with Rollins waiting. Rollins hit a Stomp on Reigns and one on Punk before he and Breaker all raised arms with Heyman as the show went off the air.
Full WWE Raw Results (4/21/25)
- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
- Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer ended in a no-contest
- Dominik Mysterio defeated Penta to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship
