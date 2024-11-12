WWE Raw Results (11/11/24): The OG Bloodline Searches For A Fifth Man, Damian Priest Shines
Who's the fifth man? This was the question that wove throughout multiple storylines and segments on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Ahead of WWE Survivor Series on November 30, both Bloodline factions need to find a fifth member of their team for War Games. This week on Raw, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso discussed their options with both Zayn and Jimmy attempting to track down options.
Zayn approached Seth Rolins and pitched him on working to find The Shield brotherhood again with Roman Reigns. Rollins told Zayn he would never team with Reigns again, leaving Zayn with a worried look on his face. Later in the show, Solo Sikoa approached Rollins about joining his War Games team, but Rollins denied him and said he would never join the team of a wannabe Roman Reigns either.
Jimmy Uso got the best response. Uso approached Bron Breakker and said he wanted to talk business. Breakker said he was up for that and the two seemingly had a conversation together. Nothing was made official regarding the fifth man for either team during this week's episode of the show.
In other news, Damian Priest vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is official for Survivor Series. Last week, Priest defeated Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus, and Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the title. On Raw this week, Priest confronted Gunther in the ring and talked with him about the match. He said that when they fought last time, he didn't have the confidence he needed to win.
This time, Priest said that he was fully ready to go and would be victorious. Priest got a tremendous reaction from the Grand Rapids audience and was the most over babyface on the show. Later in the night, Priest defeated Ludwig Kaiser with South of Heaven.
The Wyatt Sicks returned to the show and brawled with The Final Testament this week. The Miz, fresh off being kidnapped by The Wyatt Sicks last week, was confronted by Final Testament and wanted to know details on how they could find them. Miz refused information and was roughed up and brought to the ring. There, The Wyatt Sicks appeared and fought with Final Testament. Miz hit Erick Rowan with a chair, but then ran from the brawl as it continued.
In the main event, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to retain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The match was loaded with interference from Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and others. In the end, Belair was able to secure the victory for her team.
Full WWE Raw Match Results (11/11/24)
- Damage CNTRL (Kairi Sane, Iyo Sky, & Dakota Kai) defeated Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, & Sonya Deville)
- Pete Dunne defeated Kofi Kingston
- Damian Priest defeated Ludwig Kaiser
- Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defeated Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Next week's episode of Raw will feature Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Championship and Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins.
