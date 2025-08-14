WWE Releases Additional Ticket Information For WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas
Tickets packages for WrestleMania 42 next April in Las Vegas are set to go on sale to the general public in September.
WWE, in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, made that announcement Thursday morning.
WrestleMania 42 will once again be a two-night extravaganza, taking place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 inside of Allegiant Stadium. Two-day ticket combos will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 24 at 11am ET (8am PT) via Ticketmaster.
WWE fans can also register right now to be among the first to hear about pre-sale opportunities for WrestleMania 42.
Additionally, official WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive WWE partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public.
Doubling Down on Las Vegas
After initially announcing that WrestleMania 42 would be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, WWE decided to alter those plans back in June.
WrestleMania 41 in Sin City shattered numerous company records this past April, which prompted WWE and the LVCVA to come together and hammer out a deal to bring the 'Showcase of Immortals' back to Allegiant Stadium in 2026. This will mark the third time that Las Vegas will host the biggest wrestling event of the year.
In exchange for missing out on WrestleMania 42, New Orleans was awarded next year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event and a yet to be determined future WrestleMania.
