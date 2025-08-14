Top AEW Star Reveals Contract Extension With Company
Kota Ibushi is back in AEW in a big way, and it turns out, he'll be there for the long haul.
The 45-year-old Ibushi has a history with AEW star Kenny Omega that spans nearly two decades. He first showed up in AEW in 2023, serving as The Elite's mystery partner in Blood And Guts against The Blackpool Combat Club. But after a short run, he missed nearly two years of television due to injury.
Ibushi returned to AEW in June of this year, and he announced Wednesday night he will be sticking around. He took to Instagram after AEW Dynamite and revealed he has signed a new deal with the promotion.
“This was incredible! A turning point in my life. I never thought I’d get to ride in a private jet! And I signed a two-year contract renewal," Ibushi said, through a rough translation of the post. "I still want to live, but I have no choice but to live. I can’t imagine myself still wrestling at 45. What else do I want? I don’t know."
Ibushi, the inaugural IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, explained that the type of wrestling AEW promotes is exactly what he wants to spend the rest of his career doing.
“I have a dream to live and live this kind of pro wrestling! Back in the day when I was little.
Just not just good 99% hell you won’t get there. How tough that 99% hell is was far above imagination. From training and daily living. Just don’t look down. Up the top. Still not enough not like this!!”
Ibushi at Forbidden Door 2025
He'll be back in action in a major way at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in London. There, he will team up with Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Omega, and Hiroshi Tanahashi to square off with Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, Claudio Castagnoli, and The Young Bucks in a Lights Out Steel Cage match.
Ibushi is one of the most decorated Japanese wrestlers of his era. He and Tanahashi are former IWGP Tag Team Champions, while he and Omega were IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions while going under the "Golden Lovers" moniker during their time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling together.
