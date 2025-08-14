Legendary Tag Team Reunion Set For AEW Forbidden Door
The Edge and Christian tag team reunion is on.
Edge and Christian were multiple time world tag team champions in WWE and competed in historic tag team ladder matches and TLC matches along with The Dudley Boyz and The Hardys.
Both men now wrestle for AEW, but have been opponents rather than team members. That's now about to change.
On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reunited and will reform their legendary tag team at Forbidden Door. Copeland got viciously attacked by FTR and the man to save him was Cage.
Copeland offered an olive branch to Cage at the All In PPV when he saved Cage from a beating by his former faction -- Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. After a blood feud with one another, Copeland told Cage to go find himself.
This week, Cage ran down to the ring with Copeland's favorite barbed wire bat weapon in hand to run off FTR as they assaulted his former partner. Both men stared at the other until Copeland gave Cage a hug in the ring.
Later in the night, AEW announced that Cage and Copeland would team up to take on Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian at Forbidden Door.
Dream feuds await Copeland and Christian in AEW
The reuniting of the Copeland and Christian Cage tag team in AEW opens up a multitude of dream feuds. First, Cope and Cage will certainly team up to wrestle FTR. FTR took Copeland out of action and has been Copeland's primary rival for much of the summer. That match could happen as soon as All Out.
The other dream match waiting for Copeland and Cage is a tag team match against The Young Bucks. The Bucks and Cope-Cage defined their own eras of tag team wrestling and those teams crossing paths in regular matches and ladder matches are on the table for Tony Khan if he wants them.
Finally, Cope and Cage can challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Currently, The Hurt Syndicate hold those titles and while all four players in that match would be former WWE stars, the match would feel fresh because of the new presentations around each guy inside AEW.
