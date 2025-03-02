WWE Elimination Chamber: John Cena Wins And Will Face Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 41
John Cena is heading to WrestleMania to wrestle for a record-setting 17th world championship.
Cena made CM Punk tap out to win the men's Elimination Chamber match and earn a shot at Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Cena entered the match second to last and beat Punk after Seth Rollins illegally hit him with a stomp.
Cena, on his farewell tour and in his final year of competition in WWE, will wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania once again.
MORE: Randy Orton Returns, Attacks Kevin Owens After He Defeats Sami Zayn At WWE Elimination Chamber
Later in the show, Cena joined The Rock by turning heal and beating down Cody Rhodes who had turned down The Rock's offer to join him.
John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes will take place at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WrestleMania airs live from inside the Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20. Other announced matches for the event include Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship.
