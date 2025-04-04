Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Releases Rey Fenix Mask And Merchandise Ahead Of Smackdown Debut

Fenix will make his first WWE appearance Friday.

Jon Alba

Rey Fenix is set to debut for WWE Friday.
Rey Fenix is set to debut for WWE Friday. / AEW

Rey Fenix's arrival to WWE is imminent, and the company is quite literally gearing up for his debut.

Vignettes teasing the former AEW Tag Team Champion's first appearance in WWE have been airing for several weeks now, indicating he will be debuting on Smackdown. Now, fans can be ready to go for when he first arrives Friday night.

WWE dropped its first round of Rey Fenix merchandise on its shop website Friday, releasing two t-shirts ahead of his debut.

Rey Fenix
One of two Rey Fenix t-shirts dropped on WWE's shop. / WWE.com
Rey Fenix
One of two Rey Fenix t-shirts dropped on WWE's shop. / WWE.com

The t-shirts are not the only pieces of merchandise WWE is readying for the former AEW standout. It is also going the same route it did when his brother Penta debuted earlier this year.

WWE is offering Rey Fenix masks as well for purchase. They are currently listed at $74.99 on the company's shop page. WWE issued a Penta mask for sale just hours before he made his first appearance.

The Fenix mask can be seen below:

Rey Fenix
The replica Rey Fenix mask. / WWE.com

Fenix's arrival in WWE has been a long time coming. He and Penta thrived in AEW as the Lucha Brothers, becoming one of the promotion's most iconic tag teams after memorable battles with the Young Bucks. Penta would leave the company at the end of 2024, and it seemed evident Fenix would join him in WWE.

However, a contract dispute between Fenix and AEW delayed his release, which was ultimately granted early by Tony Khan this year.

Published
Jon Alba
JON ALBA

Jon Alba is an Emmy Award and SPJ Award-winning journalist who has been covering and working in wrestling for more than a decade. Jon is the host of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," and a host and contributor for SNY, TV home of the New York Mets.

