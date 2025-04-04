WWE Releases Rey Fenix Mask And Merchandise Ahead Of Smackdown Debut
Rey Fenix's arrival to WWE is imminent, and the company is quite literally gearing up for his debut.
Vignettes teasing the former AEW Tag Team Champion's first appearance in WWE have been airing for several weeks now, indicating he will be debuting on Smackdown. Now, fans can be ready to go for when he first arrives Friday night.
WWE dropped its first round of Rey Fenix merchandise on its shop website Friday, releasing two t-shirts ahead of his debut.
The t-shirts are not the only pieces of merchandise WWE is readying for the former AEW standout. It is also going the same route it did when his brother Penta debuted earlier this year.
WWE is offering Rey Fenix masks as well for purchase. They are currently listed at $74.99 on the company's shop page. WWE issued a Penta mask for sale just hours before he made his first appearance.
The Fenix mask can be seen below:
Fenix's arrival in WWE has been a long time coming. He and Penta thrived in AEW as the Lucha Brothers, becoming one of the promotion's most iconic tag teams after memorable battles with the Young Bucks. Penta would leave the company at the end of 2024, and it seemed evident Fenix would join him in WWE.
However, a contract dispute between Fenix and AEW delayed his release, which was ultimately granted early by Tony Khan this year.
