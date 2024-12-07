WWE Releases The Top 25 Moments Of November - See Their Top 5 Picks
WWE dropped a new video on their YouTube channel, The Best WWE Moments Of November: WWE Top 25.
The video highlights the best moments from the month, including action from Survivor Series: WarGames, Raw, Smackdown and NXT.
Watch the video to see the top 25 moments.
And if you're just looking for the top five moments, here they are.
5) Aerial Warfare: IYO Sky arms herself with a trash can and jumps off the top of the cage in the Women's Survivor Series: WarGames match.
4) New (Bad) Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods fallout on Raw.
3) WarGames Savior: Paul Heyman returns to introduce CM Punk as the 5th member of the the Original Bloodline.
2) Table Eradication: Rhea Ripley puts Liv Morgan through the table with a riptide from the top rope before getting the pin at Survivor Series: WarGames.
1) A War Won Together: All members of The Bloodline combine to take down Solo Sikoa at Survivor Series: WarGames. Roman Reigns pins him for the win.
