Tiffany Stratton Advances In The Women's United States Championship Tournament On WWE Smackdown
Tiffany Stratton has advanced to the semifinals of the Women's United States Championship Tournament.
Stratton defeated Naomi and Elektra Lopez in a triple threat match on Smackdown and will now face Michin for a spot in the tournament finals. The tournament winner will become the first-ever Women's United States Champion.
Michin and Stratton hold down one half of the tournament semis and the other half features Bayley vs. Chelsea Green. Bayley defeated B-Fab and Candice LeRae in her first round match. Green beat Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport.
In addition to introducing a women's US title, the company will also introduce a women's Intercontinental Championship. A tournament to crown the first winner of that title began this week on WWE Raw. In the first tournament match, Dakota Kai defeated Shayna Baszler and Katana Chance.
Stratton is the current women's Money in the Bank holder. She has a championship match at the ready whenever she decides to cash-in her contract. Since joining the main roster, Stratton has aligned herself with WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax. Stratton has vowed not to cash-in her contract on Jax, but has seemingly went back on that vow on numerous occasions -- including during the women's War Games match at Survivor Series.
In the match, Stratton pulled out her Money in the Briefcase during the match with both Jax and WWE Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan lying on the mat. Circumstances in the match led to Stratton not making an official cash-in, but it looked like she was ready to.
The semifinals of the Women's United States Championship Tournament will take place on the December 13 edition of WWE Smackdown.
