Omos Calls Out A Former WWE Champion For WrestleMania 42
Omos has been with WWE since 2019, initially training at the performance center before eventually securing several roles on the main roster, such as a bouncer for Raw Underground and a ninja alongside Akira Tozawa.
Finally coming into his own, Omos would find some decent success while teaming with AJ Styles, capturing the Raw Tag Team Championships from The New Day at WrestleMania 37.
Omos would go on to have two more WrestleMania bouts, both ending in a loss for the 7-foot giant, coming at the hands of Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. That last match must still be weighing on Omos' mind as he issued a challenge to Lesnar while speaking with TMZ Sports.
"Going bigger in [Las] Vegas, I'm going to put it out there. Brock Lesnar, we need to run it back!"- Omos, TMZ Sports
Omos hasn't appeared at WrestleMania since that loss to Brock Lesnar, but did state, "Mania last year in Vegas was awesome," while also hoping that he gets to perform in front of the crowd this time.
Despite his work on the main roster not being all that fruitful for him, Omos has enjoyed some great runs in both Pro Wrestling Noah and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, going as far as to capture the GHC Tag Team Championships and the 2025 Copa Bardahl.
Brock Lesnar's Return To The WWE
The main event of SummerSlam 2025 saw John Cena and Cody Rhodes brawl all over the arena in a Street Fight over the WWE Championship. Rhodes would regain the belt while Cena was left in the ring to soak in the crowd after his 17th World Championship came to an end, before Brock Lesnar made his return and attacked the former champion.
Lesnar's return was split among the fan base and some were excited to see him back in the promotion while many others were skeptical due to his involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit. His first and so far only match back would be against Cena at Wrestlepalooza, a bout that saw Lesnar secure the victory.
WrestleMania 42 doesn't have any matches announced at the time of writing (the event is still about six months away), but the official poster for the event does have Brock Lesnar featured on it, thus making the chances of him appearing at the show in some form or fashion highly likely. We will have to see if WWE gives Omos the WrestleMania rematch he is looking tforward to
