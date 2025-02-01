WWE Royal Rumble Preview [02/01/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & More
The Road to WrestleMania 41 starts tonight as the WWE Royal Rumble goes live at 6pm ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
30 men and 30 women will look to punch their tickets to the main event of WrestleMania when they enter the annual Royal Rumble Matches.
Both fields appear wide open as John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn and Penta are all in on the men's side. Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, IYO SKY and Liv Morgan headline the list of competitors for the women's match thus more.
And you can guarantee a night full of surprises awaits the more than 60,000 fans expected to be in attendance.
Will one of those surprises be the crowning of a new WWE Champion? Kevin Owens is an agent of chaos and he'll look to throw a huge wrench into Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania plans when they meet in a Ladder Match with the current and winged eagle titles up for grabs.
The WWE Tag Team Championships will also be on the line tonight. Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Royal Rumble.
2 Out of 3 Falls Match: #DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Championships
#DIY have been doing everything within their power to keep the Motor City Machine Guns from earning another opportunity at their WWE Tag Tag Team Championships, but it wasn't enough. After being screwed over by Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa on multiple occasions, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have one final shot to earn back their titles in a '2 Out of 3 Falls Match' tonight in Indianapolis.
Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship
Rivalries don't get much more personal than this one. Kevin Owens is out to take everything away from Cody Rhodes. Not just the WWE Championship, but the headlines, main events, and all the fanfare that comes along with it. Everything that Owens believes he's earned over the last 10 years in WWE. The American Nightmare is going to have to give it everything he has if he wants to climb the ladder and firmly stake his claim as WWE's Quarterback ahead of WrestleMania 41.
2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match
Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton will certainly have their eyes peeled on this one, wondering which woman will outlast the other 29 and whether the winner will choose to face them at WrestleMania 41.
Charlotte Flair has to be considered a favorite as it's her big return match to WWE. Bayley and Bianca Belair also have the chance to become the first two-time Women's Royal Rumble Winner. Will Becky Lynch show up? What about Nikki Bella or AJ Lee? There's plenty to be excited about with this match tonight.
2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match
It's guaranteed to be a special moment Saturday night when John Cena enters the Royal Rumble for the final time, but will the 16-time World Champion be able to overcome a stacked roster of stars and earn his record-tying third Rumble victory?
Romans Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and many more will be trying to crush Cena's dreams of earning an opportunity at becoming a 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania 41.
WWE Royal Rumble start time
Time: 6 p.m. EST (5p.m. CST)
Where is the Royal Rumble?
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
How To Watch the Royal Rumble
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
Match Card (Announced)
#DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns in a 2 Out of 3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match for the WWE Championship
2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match
- Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, CM Punk, LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, and Damian Priest have declared for the match thus far.
2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match
- Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Zelina Vega and Ivy Nile have declared for the match thus far.
