Jey Uso Stuns John Cena In Shock WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Win
The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match was by far the most anticipated match on the card.
The WWE assembled a stacked lineup of superstars and legends for the Men's titular bout, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins.
Despite the closing stretch of the 30-man over-the-top-rope Battle Royale featuring all of these main event superstars, the winner of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match was none other than "Main Event" Jey Uso.
Coming in at #20, Uso had to overcome the likes of Jacob Fatu, Logan Paul, and LA Knight over the course of nearly 40 minutes in the Rumble. Jey persevered through some of the biggest talent in the entire company with the sold-out 65,000-plus in attendance for the rollercoaster PLE.
After a thrilling sequence that saw CM Punk eliminate both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins before Logan Paul took out Punk, it came down to John Cena and Jey Uso as the final two participants.
Following a back-and-forth final exchange between the two ultra-popular superstars, Jey got off of Cena's shoulders on an Attitude Adjustment attempt and pushed him to the floor to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and cash in his ticket for the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this April.
This left the Indianapolis audience in an absolute frenzy, cheering Jey on as he pulled off quite possibly the most shocking and emotional Royal Rumble victories in the history of the match.
It remains to be seen which champion between Cody Rhodes and Gunther Jey Uso will challenge at Mania at the time of this writing.
