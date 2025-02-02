Multiple Superstars Reportedly Upset After WWE Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre "Storms Out" After Botched Elimination
The nature of the WWE Royal Rumble match leaves open the possibility for things to go wrong, given there is such a small margin of error for any potential elimination. It appears that may have indeed happened for one top WWE name Saturday night.
The Wrestling Observer and PWInsider reported something went wrong with Drew McIntyre's elimination in the men's Royal Rumble match. McIntyre entered at No. 17 and was in the match for more than a half hour. He was taken out by Damian Priest in a muddle elimination, and reportedly stormed off cursing and left the stadium before the show even ended.
Dave Meltzer commented on the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio.
“There’s a guy that a lot of people were p**sed at in that match, with the idea that he was trying to get himself over and not the match over, and he was doing things. I don’t wanna mention his name, it’ll probably come out tomorrow, because it’s only one person telling me the name, but it’s multiple people telling me that the Drew thing… he wasn’t happy. It’s not an angle. If they end up doing an angle with the person later – which there’s no hints of anything."- Dave Meltzer
A WWE source confirmed to The Takedown on SI several people were upset with the spot gone wrong, though declined to mention who it was they were mad at.
Just as McIntyre was about to go out, Logan Paul had hit several moves and was gloating to the camera. LA Knight was standing behind him ready to attack, which was when Priest snuck up on McIntyre and eliminated him while he was attempting to throw out eventual winner Jey Uso.
The source made clear to The Takedown on SI the incident was not part of an angle at the time it occurred.
