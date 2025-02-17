WWE's Current Marijuana Policy Revealed
It seems WWE has eased its ruled regarding recreational marijuana use.
During an interview with THE SPEAKEEZY podcast, Mia Yim (Michin) revealed that the use of marijuana by talent is generally accepted now.
Because it’s (marijuana) more legal, they’ve kind of accepted it. So before, that used to be — marijuana used to be on the drug list and they took that off a couple years ago. So, when I get home on Saturdays, I’ll do that, and just chill out all day and then I get back into the gym on Sunday. Sunday through Wednesday, I work out.
The shift is a major change for the company, as their previous policy imposed fines on talent who tested positive for the substance.
MORE: Rhea Ripley Provides Update On Buddy Matthews After AEW Grand Slam Injury
The move echoes a nationwide shift in the legality of marijuana use, but also aligns with TKO Group sister company UFC, who previously removed marijuana from its anti-doping policy.
There are currently 24 states plus the District of Columbia which have legalized marijuana for adult recreational use. The states include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware,,,, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (2/17/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
AJ Styles Defends Road Dogg After Appointment To Co-Lead Writer of WWE SmackDown
Update On John Cena's WWE Raw Schedule Following Elimination Chamber