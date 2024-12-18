WWE's Lee Fitting Was Fired At ESPN Over Numerous Misconduct Accusations
A new report provides insight into Lee Fitting's departure from ESPN prior to joining WWE which accuses him of numerous cases of misconduct.
In the report from The Athletic, Katie Strang and Andrew Marchand spoke with multiple current and former ESPN employees who gave insight on Fitting's tenure with the company. One employee stated that Fitting made “comments objectifying women, criticizing their physical appearance and making crude jokes, some sexual in nature, in the workplace."
The article also details an incident from 2012 that involved Fitting:
"Around 2012, some ESPN employees were watching the NCAA’s men’s basketball tournament from a conference room in Bristol when Fitting allegedly commented on a woman (who was not present and didn’t work at ESPN) and her ability to 'open her throat' to down a beer, then joked that the woman would be good at performing fellatio, according to one person present. (The Athletic also spoke to a former ESPN employee who the person present told about the alleged comment.) Fitting, via his spokesperson, said this incident never happened."
The Athletic details another incident from 2014 where Fitting allegedly said to a female staff member, "I've got a seat right here for you" while she looked for a seat during a production meeting.
Fitting allegedly also provided commentary regarding the appearance of on-air talent:
“Some women who appeared on-camera were told by Fitting how to style their hair, how much makeup to wear, what outfits he approved of or did not like. He sometimes referenced aspects of their body that he advised them to conceal.- The Atlantic
One woman said that one day, when she and Fitting were working in different locations, he had seen her on an in-house feed and texted her that he liked her hair in a ponytail. She brushed off the comment, but he texted again: 'Put your hair up in a ponytail.' The woman replied that she had already been in hair and makeup for the day, to which she said Fitting responded: 'Put your hair up in a ponytail before I do it for you.' (Fitting denied saying that he would put her hair up if she did not.)”
Fitting, through a spokesperson, stated that it was "his job to provide feedback to male and female on-air talent regarding their appearance and on-air delivery."
ESPN conducted an internal investigation in 2023 of all claims made, which resulted in Fitting's dismissal from the company. Fitting is currently the Head of Production for WWE, appointed earlier this year after the departure of Kevin Dunn.
Fitting, through a spokesperson, has denied all allegations made in the report. WWE declined to provide comment to The Athletic for their report.
This is a developing story. The Takedown will update this story as more information is received.
