Latest On LA Knight 'Injury' After He Was Pulled From Public Appearance
Good news folks. LA Knight is just fine.
There was some confusion Tuesday over the status of the former United States Champion after Lueken's Wine and Spirits posted on its X account that Knight would be unable to make his scheduled Meet & Greet appearance with them on December 27 due to suffering an injury.
That post has since been deleted and for good reason. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the Megastar is not hurt at all.
It's unclear where the claim of an injury originated, but WWE has now clarified to Sean Ross Sapp that Knight was not approved for the Meet & Greet later this month and was instead replaced by Braun Strowman.
This is welcomed news for fans of Knight, who has found himself once again in the crosshairs of the new Bloodline. He'll be teaming with Andrade and Apollo Crews to take on Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in a six-man tag team match this Friday of SmackDown.
This episode was pre-taped last week as most talent and crew are getting an extended break for the holidays. You can SPOIL yourself if you so choose, but if you prefer to wait until Friday to learn the results in real time, avoid clicking that link.
