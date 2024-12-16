Return Of The Winged Eagle World Title Belt Is Reportedly Part Of A Bigger WWE Business Strategy
It was fun and nostalgic to see Cody Rhodes walk out with the "Winged Eagle" World Championship belt during the main event of Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend, but nostalgia wasn't the only reason for WWE to make that move.
A new report by Andrew Zarian indicates that the return of that title belt plays a part in a bigger business strategy for WWE. Zarian is reporting that the company brought that title back for merchandise sales purposes and that WWE is preparing to do more moves like this one if sales are strong.
Cody Rhodes has always said he wanted to bring back the "Winged Eagle" belt and he finally made good on that promise. Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens on the relaunched Saturday Night's Main Event. The show returned to NBC this weekend for the first time since 2008.
Rhodes won the match, but had to be stretchered out of the arena because of a post-match attack by Owens. Owens hit Rhodes with a Package Piledriver and then stole the "Winged Eagle" title belt. Because of the vicious assault on Rhodes, Owens and Triple got into a physical confrontation after the show went off the air.
In addition to Rhodes defeating Owens, Saturday Night's Main Event also featured Drew McIntyre beating Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan retaining her Women's World Championship against Iyo Sky, Gunther retaining his world title against both Damian Priest and Finn Balor, Chelsea Green becoming the first-ever Women's United States Champion, and much more.
