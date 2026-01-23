Powerhouse Hobbs Officially Signs With WWE After Leaving AEW

It is no longer a belief; Powerhouse Hobbs is now a member of the WWE roster.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select broke the news late Thursday night in a post on his X account. Rumors that the 34-year-old was on his way to WWE have been swirling since it first surfaced that his AEW contract expired following AEW Maximum Carnage Dynamite on Wednesday, January 14.

Hobbs's final AEW match was filmed that same night, but actually did not air until Saturday, January 17 on Maximum Carnage Collision. The Opps were booked to drop their AEW World Trios Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, with Hobbs taking the decisive pinfall on his way out of the company.

Oh yeah, before I leave for a weekend off.



No longer "believed." Powerhouse Hobbs is signed by WWE.



Support original coverage at @FightfulSelect pic.twitter.com/s0Jd6NXKKn — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 23, 2026

Ross Sapp did not provide any additional details in his report, such as a potential debut date for Hobbs or the brand that he'll be assigned to upon said debut.

As of this writing, it is not known if Powerhouse Hobbs will even be his name moving forward. He wrestled as Will Hobbs on the independent circuit before adopting the Powerhouse moniker as a member of the AEW roster in November 2020, but the belief is that he will be making an adjustment in WWE.

While it is nowhere near a guarantee that the filing was made for Hobbs, WWE did move this week to trademark the name "Royce Keys," which would certainly be a huge change for the former TNT Champion.

Whatever his name, Powerhouse Hobbs has the tools to make a major impact in WWE

Powerhouse Hobbs | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Hobbs wouldn't be the first former AEW star to alter their ring name after making the move to WWE. Ricky Starks, Mariah May and Brian Pillman Jr. became Ricky Saints, Blake Monroe, and Lexis King, respectively. But at the same time, Jade Cargill, Ethan Page and Shawn Spears all kept their names.

Regardless of his name, Hobbs has the tools and certainly the size to be a major player in WWE from the jump. In a previous report, Sean Ross Sapp heard of at least one pitch for him to debut on the main roster, even though NXT arguably needs him more at the moment.

Now that he's under contract, Powerhouse Hobbs could officially arrive in WWE as soon as tonight's episode of SmackDown in Montreal. We'll keep you updated on any more information about his impending debut as it becomes available.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE SmackDown Preview (1/23/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Massive Update On The WWE Return Of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Becky Lynch’s Opponent For WWE WrestleMania 42 Reportedly "Locked In"

Booker T On What Made Roxanne Perez A Standout WWE Prospect (Exclusive)