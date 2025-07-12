WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Let's throw it back to the late 1990's and see if WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg can relive his glory days.
The latest Saturday Night's Main Event special event goes live tonight at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on NBC and Peacock, and the World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Gunther will defend his title against Atlanta's adopted son in what Goldberg has promised will be his final match.
This is fight that started at WWE Bad Blood this past October and Goldberg has vowed to end that fight back where it began and finish his career with one more shocking victory.
The Men's United States Championship will also be defended tonight as Solo Sikoa squares off with his big brother. Can Jimmy Uso survive the numbers advantage of The Family Tree and win singles gold for the first time in his career?
After Seth Rollins' cronies tried twice and failed to put LA Knight on the shelf, The Megastar will walk into the State Farm Arena with revenge on his mind. He has a rather coveted opportunity to get his hands on the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank winner, but he has to know that Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed won't be too far away from the action.
Finally, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre are set to renew their rivalry when they go one-on-one later this evening. Here's everything we know about tonight's special edition of Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. Check back for any updates to the show that get announced throughout the day.
World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg
Bill Goldberg will step into a WWE ring for the final time tonight with the opportunity to end his career as the World Heavyweight Champion. He won his first title in Atlanta, Georgia decades ago, but to bring pro wrestling journey full circle he's going to have to defeat one of the best competitors alive today. Gunther is in the prime of his own career and he's promised to finally destroy the myth and legacy of Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Men's United States Championship Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jimmy Uso
Solo Sikoa has made numerous offers for Jimmy Uso to come back to the family and fight by his side, but Big Jim has stood firm in his rejections. It's a decision he may regret by the end of the night Saturday as he battles his little brother for the Men's United States Championship. The already dangerous Sikoa appears to be unstoppable with his MFT's JC Mateo, Tala Tonga and Tonga Loa by his side. They already took out Jacob Fatu. Could Jimmy Uso be next?
LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins has made a long list of enemies over the past few months and LA Knight has found himself at the front of the line for a crack at The Visionary. The only problem for The Megastar is that wherever Seth Rollins goes, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are right alongside him. If Knight is going to deliver on his promise to whoop Rollins' ass, he's going to have to overcome a huge 3-on-1 disadvantage tonight in Atlanta.
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre
Two longtime rivals are set to go to war one more time as Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre face off against each other at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Scottish Warrior has not competed in a WWE ring since the last SNME special when he lost to Damian Priest in a Steel Cage Match. The Viper is looking to make it two losses in a row for the former WWE Champion, and following his run-in with Logan Paul on SmackDown, recording artist Jelly Roll will be in Orton's corner tonight for backup.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match Card (Announced):
Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship
Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jimmy Uso for the Men's United States Championship
Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre
