WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Several intriguing matches are set for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The No. 1 contender for Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Championship will be determined as Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Damian Priest, and Trick Williams go at it in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

McIntyre, who defeated Cody Rhodes in a 3 Stages of Hell Match to win the title, will be waiting for the winner at the Royal Rumble on January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Orton and Priest are former champions looking to capture their previous glory, but both Zayn and Trick appear to be on a mission to win a world title in WWE.

Who is going to move one step closer to becoming a champion?

Speaking of that McIntyre vs. Rhodes match, it was Jacob Fatu who took aim at both superstars during the third fall inside the cage, which allowed McIntyre to crawl out for the win.

Rhodes has announced that he’s entering the Men’s Royal Rumble Match to earn his way back to the top, but first, he has his sights set on revenge. Fatu’s ascent in WWE has been undeniable ever since he debuted with Solo Sikoa’s version of The Bloodline back in June 2024, and he presents an interesting test for the QB1.

Will Rhodes achieve his goal? Or is Fatu going to once again prove that he’s all gas and no brakes by defeating the former champion?

Meanwhile, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships are on the line as Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY defend against Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez. All four women have already declared for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, but there’s no doubt that they’d like to enter that match with gold around their waists.

And another intriguing match was added to the Saturday Night's Main Event card on SmackDown, as AJ Styles will go one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura.

Here is everything we know about tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event in Montreal. Check back for more updates throughout the day.

Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams

Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams | WWE

Each superstar has something to prove in this match. Orton wants to take aim at being a 15-time World Champion. Zayn is trying to reach the top of the mountain for the first time. Priest is trying to get back to the top. And then there’s Trick, who is out to show the world that he’s the next big star in WWE. What a fascinating setup.

Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu | WWE

If Rhodes loses again, it would put him in a unique position entering the Royal Rumble. While there has been debate about a rematch with McIntyre at WrestleMania 42, that’s only supported if he can defeat Fatu. That’s going to be easier said than done. Fatu seems ready to enter the title picture, and a win over the former champ could put him well on his way to a showdown with McIntyre.

Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY (c) for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY | WWE

Both teams have tried to push the tension between partners. Ripley has pointed out the possible drama in play with Morgan and Perez within the Judgment Day, while Morgan and Perez have suggested the same with two former world champs in Ripley and SKY. There’s plenty of history between all four women, and that should be on full display in this match.

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles | Netflix

Two old rivals meet once again. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis invited Styles to the blue brand on Friday, and it was Nakamura who chose to step up to question Styles' decision to put his career on the line against Gunther at the Royal Rumble. Nakamura wants Styles to prove that he's still phenomenal, and he'll get that opportunity at Saturday Night's Main Event. Who will walk out with the victory in the first match between Styles and Nakamura in nearly six years?

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:

Time: 7 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. CST

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:

Location: Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

How To Watch Saturday Night's Main Event:

Streaming: Peacock

Match Card (Announced):

Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY (c) for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

