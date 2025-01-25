WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview (1/25/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & More
What would a big time Saturday night show in San Antonio, Texas be without the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels?
The WWE Hall of Famer has a tough task ahead of him tonight as he moderates the Royal Rumble contract signing between WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and the 'rightful' WWE Champion Kevin Owens.
These two bitter rivals have come to blows every single week in the run-up to their Ladder Match in Indianapolis next Saturday. Tonight on the Saturday Night's Main Event NBC Special, they'll have to agree to a contract addendum put forth by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and hand over their respective Championship belts.
Best of luck to Shawn Michaels as he looks to keep the peace between champion and challenger inside the Frost Bank Center. Meantime, the World Heavyweight Championship, the Women's World Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship are all on the line tonight. Plus, fans will be treated to a good ole' fashioned HOSS FIGHT!
Here's everything we know about tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event special:
World Heavyweight Championship Match between Gunther and Jey Uso
Tonight could be the biggest night in the lengthy career of 'Main Event' Jey Uso. The former Intercontinental Champion is looking to win his first World Title when he faces Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Ring General meantime, is out to prove that Jey is nothing more than a really over company mascot.
Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax battle for the Women's World Championship
Nia Jax has some lofty goals for 2025. The former Women's World Champion says she's going to defeat Rhea Ripley tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event and then go on to win the Royal Rumble so she can challenge Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Will Mami derail those plans and stay on top of the Women's Division?
Will Sheamus finally win the Intercontinental Championship?
There is one Championship belt that has eluded Sheamus throughout his Hall of Fame career, and it's currently resting on the shoulder of Bron Breakker. Will tonight finally be the night that the Celtic Warrior becomes a Grand Slam Champion in WWE or will the dogs continue to bark in favor of Breakker?
The Monster Among Men vs. The Samoan Werewolf
Did someone order the 'Big Meaty Men Bumpin' Meat' Big E special? That's what WWE is putting on the table tonight as Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu go one-on-one. With Solo Sikoa M.I.A, Fatu has been let off the leash. Can The Monster Among Men put a halt to his path of destruction?
Saturday Night's Main Event Start Time
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
How to watch Saturday Night's Main Event
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock
Saturday Night's Main Event Location
Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
Match Card (Announced)
Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens Royal Rumble Contract Signing
Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Collision Homecoming Preview (1/25/25): Start Time, Date, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
New Match For WWE Royal Rumble Booked Friday Night On SmackDown
Damian Priest Says He's Ready For New Challenges, Rivals On WWE SmackDown
Omos Announces WWE Return After Latest Match For Pro Wrestling NOAH