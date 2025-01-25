Damian Priest Says He's Ready For New Challenges, Rivals On WWE SmackDown
Damian Priest is ready for a fresh start.
The former World Heavyweight Champion made his SmackDown debut this past Friday night when he defeated Carmelo Hayes in a match set up by General Manager Nick Aldis.
Hayes was supposed to face Jimmy Uso on the show, but after 'Big Jim' got into an altercation with Kevin Owens, plans were changed and Carmelo needed a new opponent. He was more than a bit surprised to see Damian take Jimmy's spot on the card.
Priest decided to take advantage of the WWE transfer window and make the move to SmackDown for the first time in his career. It was a much-needed change of scenery after months and months of battling the Judgment Day.
He spoke about changing brands with Byron Saxton in WWE digital exclusive.
“Four years in WWE, all Monday Night Raw. I feel like this is the right time to move. I accomplished everything that I wanted to accomplish on Monday Night Raw. World Champion, United States Champion, multiple-time tag team champion. Now, it’s time for something new, a new challenge, new rivals. I’m here on Smackdown, ready to take them all on."- Damian Priest to Byron Saxton
Priest wasn't the only Superstar to change brands Friday night. GM Nick Aldis informed The Miz that he was now a member of the SmackDown roster, foiling his plan to avoid the Wyatt Sicks.
Former WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under were also told by Nick Aldis that they were moved to Monday Night Raw via the transfer window.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Results (1/24/25): Charlotte Flair Return Announced, Damian Priest Switches Brands
Omos Announces WWE Return After Latest Match For Pro Wrestling NOAH
The Miz, Damian Priest & More Transfer Window Moves Announced On WWE Smackdown
Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair & More Enter Women's Royal Rumble Match