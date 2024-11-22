WWE Shop Reveals List Of Top Merchandise Sellers For 2024
The WWE Shop has now released a list of the 10 top-selling superstars for 2024.
Unsurprisingly, topping the group of superstars is none other than WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. Hot on his hells is The Bloodline's Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. And rounding out the top three is CM Punk.
Check out the full list below.
1. Cody Rhodes
2. Roman Reigns
3. CM Punk
4. Jey Uso
5. John Cena
6. Liv Morgan
7. Rhea Ripley
8. LA Knight
9. Randy Orton
10. Damian Priest
Check out their gear at the WWE Shop. You can even grab yourself a replica title belt.
We are now eight days from Survivor Series and on tonight's Smackdown, Cody Rhodes is set to go face-to-face with Kevin Owens as their feud has picked up steam after Owens' attack on Randy Orton. Roman Reigns will also be eyeing revenge for the beatdown he took from The New Bloodline during last week's show.
