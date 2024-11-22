Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Shop Reveals List Of Top Merchandise Sellers For 2024

SI Wrestling Staff

The WWE Shop has now released a list of the 10 top-selling superstars for 2024.

Unsurprisingly, topping the group of superstars is none other than WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. Hot on his hells is The Bloodline's Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. And rounding out the top three is CM Punk.

Check out the full list below.

1. Cody Rhodes

2. Roman Reigns

3. CM Punk

4. Jey Uso

5. John Cena

6. Liv Morgan

7. Rhea Ripley

8. LA Knight

9. Randy Orton

10. Damian Priest

We are now eight days from Survivor Series and on tonight's Smackdown, Cody Rhodes is set to go face-to-face with Kevin Owens as their feud has picked up steam after Owens' attack on Randy Orton. Roman Reigns will also be eyeing revenge for the beatdown he took from The New Bloodline during last week's show.

