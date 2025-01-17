WWE SmackDown Preview (01/17/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
There are just two short weeks left before the annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and one of WWE's final stops on the road to Indianapolis is tonight's SmackDown at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
It's a big night as the new WWE Women's Champion will put her title on the line for the first time ever. Tiffany Stratton has a tall task ahead of her as she defends against Bayley, one of the most decorated women's wrestlers of all time and someone she has never personally beaten. Could Tiffy Time be over before it even really started?
Solo Sikoa makes his not so triumphant return to television tonight. The last time fans saw the former Tribal Chief was at the Raw on Netflix premiere when he lost to Roman Reigns. How will Solo bounce back from such a devastating loss? Will he be a man of his word and fully acknowledge his new Tribal Chief?
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has not been advertised for the show as of this writing, but you can bet the American Nightmare will be in San Diego tonight and want to talk about something. Mostly likely last week's brawl with Kevin Owens that ended with both men crashing through an equipment table.
Here's everything that's been announced for tonight's show in San Diego:
Tiffany Stratton defends the WWE Women's Championship against Bayley
For the first time since she successfully cashed-in her Money in the Bank briefcase, Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship tonight against Bayley. The Role Model is looking to put an end to Tiffy Time in short order after winning a Fatal 4-Way last week on SmackDown to earn this opportunity. Since then, however, Bayley has gotten involved in fights with Nia Jax on Raw and Roxanne Perez on NXT. Could Bayley's actions this week come back to haunt her?
Solo Sikoa Returns to SmackDown
Solo Sikoa has not been seen on WWE programming since he lost the sacred Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat on the Raw on Netflix premiere. The former Tribal Chief makes his return to SmackDown tonight with his future in WWE now uncertain. What is next for Solo? What's next for his Bloodline? Will Solo be able to control Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga or will they continue to run wild like they did last week in Portland?
Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza
Every single tag team on Friday Night SmackDown wants a shot at #DIY and their WWE Tag Team Championships. The Motor City Machine Guns are right at the top of that list after they were duped by Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa a few weeks back and lost the titles as a result. If they want a rematch against #DIY, they'll have to get past Angel and Berto of Legado Del Fantasma tonight on SmackDown.
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown Location
Location: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California
Match Card (Announced)
Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship
Solo Sikoa speaks after losing Tribal Combat
Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza
