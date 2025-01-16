Bob Uecker, WWE Hall of Famer And Star Of Major League, Passes Away At 90
Bob Uecker, the star of Major League and a WWE Hall of Famer, has passed away. He was 90 years old.
Wrestling fans will remember Uecker fondly as he made multiple WrestleMania appearances in the 1980s, always appearing to have a good time and bringing his unique charisma to the screen.
The Milwaukee Brewers announced Uecker's death via X:
Uecker first appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 3 in 1987 at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan. He appeared on the broadcast throughout the night alongside Gorilla Monsoon and Jesse Ventura in the announce booth, before making his way to the ring to be the guest ring announcer for the legendary bout between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant in the main event.
Uecker returned to WWE the following year and appeared on the WrestleMania 4 broadcast from Atlantic City, New Jersey. He interviewed wrestlers backstage, notably Andre The Giant who jokingly choked him on air.
Of course, outside of his appearances in wrestling, Uecker was primarily a baseball man. Uecker spent most of his years as a player serving as a backup catcher in MLB during the mid-1960s. After retiring, Uecker transitioned to broadcasting and served as the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers for the next 54 seasons. He was nicknamed "Mr. Baseball" by legendary Tonight Show host Johnny Carson.
