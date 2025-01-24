WWE SmackDown Preview (01/24/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
It's the go-home show for Saturday Night's Main Event as SmackDown invades the Moody Center in Austin, TX.
Just eight days remain until WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and the so-called rightful WWE Champion Kevin Owens battle it out in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. Tomorrow night in San Antonio they'll be forced to sign an addendum to their match contract, with Shawn Michaels overseeing the proceedings. Will GM Nick Aldis be able to keep Rhodes and Owens separated from one another until they can both put pen to paper?
Could tonight be the night that Charlotte Flair makes her triumphant return to SmackDown? The Queen has missed more than a year of action due to a serious knee injury. WWE announced her imminent return last Friday, but did not say exactly when we would see the 14-time Women's Champion on television once again.
Solo Sikoa walked out on SmackDown last week and left his two attack dogs off their leash. Jacob Fatu has a date with Braun Strowman tomorrow night at Saturday Night's Main Event, but tonight it will be Tama Tonga taking on LA Knight... YEAH! The Motor City Machine Guns are also in action against Pretty Deadly.
Here's everything that's been announced for tonight's show in Austin:
LA Knight battles Tama Tonga
LA Knight is justifiably fuming after the - as the Megastar would call them - fake Bloodline cost him an opportunity to win back his United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamara. While Braun Strowman gets ready to battle Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event, Knight is looking to stomp out Tama Tonga tonight on SmackDown so he can turn his attention toward bigger goals. Like winning next week's Royal Rumble.
Motor City Machine Guns take on Pretty Deadly
The Motor City Machine Guns are working their way through the SmackDown Tag Team Division with the goal of getting a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley were nearly beaten by Los Garza last Friday, but they were able to overcome the interference of Pretty Deadly to pick up the win. Tonight, they'll face off against Kip Wilson and Elton Prince. Pretty Deadly perhaps acting as the last line of defense for #DIY.
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown Location
Location: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
Match Card (Announced)
LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga
Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Rumors: Reaction To Hulk Hogan Jab, Interest In Dr. Britt Baker & Malakai Black
New Details Emerge Regarding The WWE Return Of Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair Comments On A Potential Singles Run For Montez Ford
Bad Bunny Says He's The Greatest WWE Celebrity Wrestler Ever