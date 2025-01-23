Bianca Belair Comments On A Potential Singles Run For Montez Ford
Bianca Belair says that delayed is not the same thing as denied when it comes to a singles run for her husband, Montez Ford, in WWE.
Belair -- a current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, spoke with Gorilla Position on the topic of a singles run for husband and though she's confident one will happen, she and Ford don't talk about it much.
"He doesn't really like to talk about it a lot cause he likes to play things cool, but when we do talk about it, I'm also hyping my husband up and its not just because it's my husband. I tell him all the time, I'm saying this but it's not because I'm your wife, like everybody sees this, it's going to happen for him. I always tell him, his time is coming and I always tell him, delayed is not the same thing as denied ... he has so much potential and the only thing holding him back is just the opportunity. Once the opportunity comes, he's going to hit the ground, he's going to take off."- Bianca Belair (h/t Wrestling Inc.)
Both Belair and Ford are multiple-time champions in WWE. Belair has held the WWE Women's World Championship on three different occasions and currently holds the tag titles with Naomi.
Bad Bunny Says He's The Greatest WWE Celebrity Wrestler Ever
Ford is a multiple-time tag team champion as part of the Street Profits team with Angelo Dawkins. Street Profits are a tag team championship grand slam winner in WWE. The team has held the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT Tag Team Championships.
Montez Ford has tasted short bursts of a singles glory throughout his time in WWE. His biggest moment as a singles star was when he was involved in the WWE Elimination Chamber match 2023.
