WWE Rumors: Reaction To Hulk Hogan Jab, Interest In Dr. Britt Baker & Malakai Black
CM Punk apparently went rogue with his dig at 'dusty a--' Hulk Hogan this past Monday night on Raw.
How did folks behind the scenes react? About as you would probably expect, according to a new report.
In the meantime, there's been a fair amount of contract news that's surfaced in the last few hours, including one dispute, one expiring deal and reported interest in one AEW star should their deal ever expire.
Just a reminder that rumors are exactly that, rumors. Nothing is a thing until it's a thing, but here's a round-up from what's been a pretty newsworthy Thursday:
- PWInsider is reporting that Alexa Bliss and WWE have reached a stalemate in contract negotiations, which has led to creative plans for her return being put on hold for right now.
- Mike Johnson of PWInsider is also reporting that Malakai Black's current contract runs into February, perhaps even March. So while he's not expected to return to AEW programming, and he's widely believed to be heading to WWE, a surprise Royal Rumble return is not in the cards.
- Insider X account WrestleVotes reported Thursday afternoon that Nikki Bella could be on her way back to the ring in WWE, sooner rather than later.
- WrestleVotes also spoke about AEW's Dr. Britt Baker on the latest episode of the Backstage Pass Podcast. When they inquired as to whether WWE would have interest in the former AEW Women's Champion, if she were to become available, they were met with a 'resounding yes.' Although WWE does not expect her to hit the open market for some time.
- Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp was also asked about several other members of the AEW women's roster who haven't been featured on television as much recently. During a Q&A with a subscriber, Ross Sapp said that Hikaru Shida has not been at recent TV tapings, but he didn't have an answer as to why. He also said that Kamille is healthy and just off television after her split from Mercedes Moné. Lastly, Deonna Purrazzo has vocalized her desire to be utilized more to AEW management.
- Finally Sean Ross Sapp says that there is no heat on CM Punk for his jab at Hulk Hogan Monday night on Raw. The line was apparently not in the script, but many people backstage got a good laugh out of it.
