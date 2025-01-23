Bad Bunny Says He's The Greatest WWE Celebrity Wrestler Ever
Lawrence Taylor, Stephen Amell, Logan Paul, and Floyd Mayweather move aside because Bad Bunny says he's the greatest WWE celebrity wrestler ever.
During an appearance on Hot Ones, Bad Bunny talked about his time in WWE and revealed what the most painful spot for him in a match was. He also definitively confirmed that he was the best celebrity to ever step in a WWE ring.
"No, that's a fact," Bad Bunny said when being told by the Hot Ones host that he was the best WWE celebrity wrestler ever. He said he was the best, but even the best get hurt.
"Damian Priest hitting me with a kendo stick," was Bad Bunny's answer to the spot that hurt him most in a wrestling match. "Because I always believed since I was a kid that 'oh, the kendo stick, it doesn't hurt. It's like this little wooden stick. But, f**k. That hurt. Like, a lot."
Bad Bunny has had two memorable matches in WWE. The first was a tag team match at WrestleMania 37. He and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison.
The second was a match in Puerto Rico at Backlash. This time, Bad Bunny wrestled and defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. The match is known for an epic Bad Bunny entrance to the ring.
Bad Bunny says he wants to get back in the ring again, but there are not currently plans in place for him to do so.
