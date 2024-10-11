WWE SmackDown Preview [10/11/24]: Start Time, Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel
WWE SmackDown is feeling the aftermath of WWE Bad Blood. Jimmy Uso returned during the main event tag match to help his cousin Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeat the new Bloodline. On this Friday's Smackdown, Reigns will address his ongoing war with Solo Sikoa's version of the Bloodline and The Rock's appearance at the end of Bad Blood.
Here's what else you can expect on this week's WWE SmackDown.
Match Card [Announced]
Roman Reigns to sound off following Bad Blood
United States Title Match: LA Knight (c) vs Carmelo Hayes
Women Tag Title Match: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend
US Champ LA Knight defends against Carmelo Hayes
LA Knight has been embroiled in a three-way feud over his US Championship with Carmelo Hayes and Andrade. While Andrade and Hayes competed in a widely adored series of matches, Knight waited in the wings to defend his title against the victor. Andrade won a shot at the title, but came up short in his quest against Knight.
On last week's SmackDown, Hayes competed against a returning AJ Styles. Knight told Hayes that should he beat Styles, he'd get his shot at the champ. Hayes won the match when Styles couldn't continue due to injury (get well soon, AJ!). After the match, Knight attacked Hayes and hit him with the BFT. Will Hayes get revenge on Knight by claiming his United States Championship?
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defend their titles against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend
During a recent visit to NXT, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend confronted Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. The champs accepted the challenge but told the young challengers that the match would be held on their turf, SmackDown.
Jackson and Legend will surely have their time in the sun when they eventually hit the main roster, but do they have what it takes against the best tag team in the division? We'll soon find out.
Roman Reigns speaks
Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns has been on a warpath against the new Bloodline of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. At WWE Bad Blood, Reigns got a measure of satisfaction by defeating them alongside current champ, Cody Rhodes. Jimmy Uso triumphantly returned during the bout to help his cousin overcome the Bloodline.
On this week's SmackDown, Reigns will address his recent battle with the Bloodline, Uso's return, as well as The Rock's mysterious appearance at the end of Bad Blood. What's next for the former WWE Champion?
How To Watch WWE SmackDown
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo, Peacock, Sling TV, YouTube TV
Where is WWE SmackDown Tonight?
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC