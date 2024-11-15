WWE SmackDown Preview (11/15/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The push to Survivor Series: WarGames continues as Friday Night SmackDown goes live tonight from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Cody Rhodes is expected to appear on the show and there's no doubt as to what the WWE Champion will want to talk about. Randy Orton has been diagnosed with a cervical cord neurapraxia after being on the receiving end of a Kevin Owens piledriver last Friday. With his long-time friend and mentor out of commission, The American Nightmare is most certainly going to be seeking a measure of revenge against KO.
The hunt is on, meantime, as both Bloodline teams are searching for a fifth team member for WarGames. Will recruitment efforts continue on SmackDown after Seth Rollins said no to both Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa on Raw?
Finally, it's a big fight Friday night as both the WWE Women's Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championships are on the line. Will Nia Jax and the Motor City Machine Guns walk out with the gold they carried into Milwaukee, or can Naomi and the Street Profits finally capture the elusive victories that they've been hunting down for years?
One thing is for sure. The challengers are LOCKED IN ahead of the show tonight.
Here is your Friday Night SmackDown Preview for 11/15/24:
Match Card (Announced):
WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes to appear
Kevin Owens to appear
The Motor City Machine Guns defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against the Street Profits
Nia Jax will put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Naomi
Will the Street Profits win tag team gold for the first time in nearly four years?
The Street Profits have been making headlines in recent weeks as both Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins appear to be growing increasingly frustrated with their current position in WWE. They have an opportunity to change everything when they challenge the Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Championships tonight on SmackDown. It's been nearly four years since the Street Profits held tag team gold. Will they finally be able to end their drought? An even bigger question - what will happen if they don't?
Naomi looks to become Women's Champion for the third time in her WWE career
Speaking of lengthy Championship droughts, Naomi has not held a Women's Championship in WWE since the Summer of 2017. She'll have earned it tonight if she knocks off the dominate Nia Jax, but will she really get a one-on-one shot at the WWE Women's Champion? Where Nia goes, Tiffany Stratton is not far behind. Could she attempt to cash-in her MITB Briefcase? Will Candice LeRae stick her noise in Naomi and Nia's business? Chaos has been erupting left and right in the WWE Women's Division ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames. Anything could happen tonight.
How To Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
