WWE SmackDown Preview (11/29/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The final episode of WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series occurs from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.
The end of the November 22 episode of SmackDown was one to remember as it featured thereturn of Paul Heyman and his bringing out an also returning CM Punk to be the fifth and final member of The OG Bloodline for War Games at Survivor Series against Bloodline 2.0.
This week's show is highlighted by War Games teammates Roman Reigns and Punk having a sit down to discuss what happened at the conclusion of last week's show. What will the men who Heyman adores have to say to one another?
The featured match on SmackDown has big stakes as OG Bloodline member Jey Uso battles New Bloodline member Jacob Fatu. Whoever wins their team gets the one-man advantage inside the steel structure.
Also on the show, the Women's United States Title tournament first-round continues with a triple threat match between Michin, Piper Niven and a replacement who will substitute for an injured Jade Cargill. The winner moves on to the semifinals along with Bayley and Chelsea Green. The first champion will be crowned at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14.
MORE: WWE Survivor Series 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & More
WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes takes on Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match. During last week's show, Hayes was talking to people backstage when Rhodes came through upset after his heated face-to-face with Kevin Owens. Hayes made a comment and "The American Nightmare" made a quick beeline towards Rhodes. Him and Hayes were going back and forth when the champion pushed the young star. They went nose-to-nose until SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis intervened and made the matchup.
Here is what's currently set for this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Match Card (Announced):
Survivor Series War Games Advantage Match: Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu
Women's U.S. Title Tournament Match: Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. TBD
Non-Title Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade
How To Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV