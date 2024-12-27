WWE SmackDown Preview (12/27/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The final WWE SmackDown of 2024 occurs on Friday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
No matches have been announced at this time.
Last week's Smackdown featured the main event of Bianca Belair and Naomi defeating WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and Candice LeRae to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Before the matchup, Naomi, who is replacing the injured Jade Cargill, told Belair she didn't want to walk out with a belt until she earned it. After the conclusion of the match, Naomi ended up raising the belt.
At the beginning of the show, The New Bloodline had come out for their six-man tag team bout against LA Knight, Andrade and Apollo Crews. Solo Sikoa was hyping his upcoming match with Roman Reigns on the Jan. 6 as WWE Raw's debuts on Netflix. But he got interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who told him that he hasn't forgotten that Sikoa cost him the WWE Undisputed Title at Clash at the Castle in 2022.
McIntyre told Sikoa when they take of their business with Reigns and the rest of The OG Bloodline, then they will settle their score inside the ring.
What will happen this week on WWE Smackdown?
Here is everything you need to know about this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Match Card (Announced)
No matches have been announced at this time of writing.
How To Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV