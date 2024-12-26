The Undertaker Admits He Shouldn't Have Been In Huge WrestleMania Main Event
The Undertaker says that he should not have been in the main event of WrestleMania 33 against Roman Reigns.
During an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, Undertaker spoke transparently about that match and said his performance in it still bothers him.
"The mess still bothers me," Undertaker said of his match against Reigns at WrestleMania 33. "Not that I lost, but just I stayed a little long. I didn't have enough for him that I liked to have given him. At that point, my body was shutting down and, yeah, I shouldn't have been in that match."
The Undertaker's WrestleMania winning streak was already over at that point, having lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. Still, Reigns beating Undertaker in the main event of a WrestleMania helped boost the star power of Reigns.
Undertaker wrestled two more WrestleMania matches after the one against Reigns. He defeated John Cena in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 34 and then beat AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. At this time, the match against Styles is Undertaker's last match ever.
Undertaker made a special appearance during this year's WrestleMania 40 main event. He appeared to confront and chokeslam The Rock in an effort to help Cody Rhodes defeat Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Championship.
