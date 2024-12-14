Wrestling On FanNation

Roman Reigns Challenges Solo Sikoa To Match On WWE Raw Netflix Premier

Zack Heydorn

wwe.com

Get ready for Tribal Combat.

This week on Smackdown, Roman Reigns challenged Solo Sikoa to a Tribal Combat Match on the Netflix premiere of WWE Raw. The challenge came during a pre-taped vignette. Reigns stood with Paul Heyman and said that the War Games wasn't enough.

Reigns said that he wanted to get his Ula Fala back from Sikoa and the way for him to do that was to win a Tribal Combat Match against him.

At Survivor Series last month, Reigns led the The OG Bloodline and CM Punk against Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline inside of War Games. Reigns and The OG Bloodline were victorious in that match after Reigns pinned Sikoa.

The last Tribal Combat Match was in 2023 and also featured Roman Reigns. In that match, Reigns took on Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Summerslam.

Raw will premiere on Netflix from inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 6. Other matches have been rumored for the historic show, but this match is the first to be officially hinted at on WWE television.

The other heavily rumored match for that show is CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Jade Cargill Replaced, Bianca Belair And Naomi To Defend Women's Tag Team Title Next Week On WWE Smackdown

Triple H Reveals Which WWE Superstar Made His All-Time Favorite WrestleMania Entrance

Triple H Reveals He Has List "A Mile Long" With Celebrities Who Want To Take Part In WrestleMania 41

Published |Modified
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/WWE