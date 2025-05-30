WWE SmackDown Preview (5/30/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The American Nightmare is back and he is ready for a fight!
Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend. The former WWE Champion provided a major assist to his good friend Jey Uso when he stopped John Cena from helping Logan Paul steal the World Heavyweight Championship.
Just when the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion was starting to feel comfortable along the road to retirement, his WrestleMania 41 opponent re-emerged to throw a major wrench in his master plan to ruin professional wrestling.
John Cena will now team with Logan Paul to take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank, but before next Saturday rolls around, both Cena and Rhodes will be in Knoxville for tonight's episode of SmackDown. Wonder what they'll wanna to talk about.
Speaking of Money in the Bank, there will be two more qualifying triple threats for the men's and women's annual ladder matches tonight. Nia Jax, Jade Cargill and Naomi will meet on the women's side of things, while Jacob Fatu, Carmelo Hayes and Andrade battle it out in the men's qualifier.
Also, what would Friday Night SmackDown in Knoxville be without a homecoming for Bianca Belair? The E-S-T makes her return to the Blue Brand for the first time since suffering an injury at WrestleMania 41.
Returns don't get much bigger than what we all saw go down last Friday night. The Wyatt Sicks made a shocking and impactful appearance during the main event when they decimated The Street Profits, Fraxiom and multiple other teams in the loaded SmackDown Tag Team Division.
What could Uncle Howdy and company possibly have in store for the WWE Universe now that they are back terrorizing the locker room? Will we hear from them later tonight or will the Wyatts keep us on the edge of our chairs just a little while longer? Fans are a few short hours away from finding out.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of SmackDown from Knoxville. Check back for more updates to the card as they get announced throughout the day.
Bianca Belair Returns to SmackDown
THE E-S-T of WWE has not been seen since just after WrestleMania 41, but Bianca Belair is back just in time for Friday Night SmackDown in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. The 2025 Elimination Chamber winner came up short in her bid to win the Women's World Championship in Las Vegas, and to add insult to injury, broke some fingers in the process. With Money in the Bank qualifiers all but wrapped up, what could be next for Belair on the Blue Brand? Perhaps we'll find out tonight.
Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match
There's one spot left open for the SmackDown Women's Division in the annual Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Alexa Bliss and Giulia have already earned their way in, and it will be either Nia Jax, Jade Cargill or Naomi who joins them. Tonight's triple threat match may come down to which Superstar can toss her personal hatred for her opponents aside and keep their eye on the ultimate prize of winning the briefcase and becoming WWE Women's Champion.
Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match
Solo Sikoa has already punched his ticket to Los Angeles, but the former Tribal Chief could soon be facing some fierce competition from within his own family as he seeks to return the WWE Championship to the Bloodline. Current Men's United States Champion Jacob Fatu will have his shot to qualify for Money in the Bank tonight. The Samoan Werewolf will take on Carmelo Hayes and Andrade, and you just know that Sikoa and JC Mateo will be keeping a close eye on this one.
Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee
WWE Smackdown Match Card (Announced):
WWE Champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to appear
Bianca Belair returns to SmackDown
Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi vs. Nia Jax
Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Men's United States Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade
