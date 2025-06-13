WWE SmackDown Preview (6/13/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The push to WWE Night of Champions continues as Friday Night SmackDown takes over the historic Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington, Kentucky.
John Cena is a little over two weeks away from defending his WWE Championship against another longtime rival. CM Punk wants one last shot at the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion bad enough that he's willing to go all the way to Saudi Arabia to get it.
The champ will be at the home of the Kentucky Wildcats tonight for one of his precious remaining appearances before retirement. Cena will no doubt have the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' top of mind, but former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will not be far behind following his win at Money in the Bank.
The American Nightmare scored that big victory in the main event of Money in the Bank thanks to a major assist from the returning Ron Killings. The man now formerly known as R-Truth made a major statement this past Monday on Raw when he cut off his hair and demanded the respect that he's earned over the past 17 years in WWE.
It will be interesting to see what's next for Ron Killings, now that R-Truth is no longer in the driver seat. Does he still have John Cena in his crosshairs, or were his actions at Money in the Bank revenge enough? Perhaps we'll find out tonight on SmackDown.
The 2025 Women's Money in the Bank winner will be in Lexington tonight. Naomi will address the WWE Universe and maybe issue another direct warning to all the women in WWE who need to proceed with caution now that the briefcase is in her possession.
Jacob Fatu finally broke free from Solo Sikoa this past Saturday night when he cost his former Tribal Chief the Men's Money in the Bank contract. Fans will hear from the Samoan Werewolf later this evening and the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments are set to continue as well.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of SmackDown in Lexington. Check back for updates to the card as new matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
John Cena returns to SmackDown
The WWE Champion has been begging for some 'real competition' and he got it in the form of CM Punk. These two storied rivals are set to battle it out one final time at Night of Champions but as John Cena prepares to try and best the 'Best in the World', he also still has Cody Rhodes and Ron Killings hot on his tail. Cena returns to SmackDown tonight as his goals of ruining professional wrestling appear to be getting harder to accomplish.
Naomi addresses the WWE Universe
Naomi is locked and loaded with a shiny new Money in the Bank briefcase and any woman in WWE carrying gold must now proceed with caution. Naomi outlasted five other competitors Saturday night in Los Angeles to earn her guaranteed title shot, but after thwarting Jade Cargill's championship aspirations at every turn, will Naomi need to be concerned that turnabout is fair play? The new Miss Money in the Bank will address the WWE Universe tonight in Lexington.
Fans will hear from Jacob Fatu
The Samoan Werewolf finally had enough of Solo Sikoa and dog walked his former Tribal Chief during the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. We know why the United States Champion did what he did, the question is how will Solo and JC Mateo respond? If anyone knows how dangerous Jacob Fatu truly can be, it's the man who brought him into WWE. Sikoa may need to recruit some more muscle if he plans to take Fatu down.
King & Queen of the Ring Tournament Matches
We don't know which matches will be on the card at this time, but the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments are set to continue tonight in Lexington. The tournament finals will be taking place at Night of Champions on Saturday, June 28. Sami Zayn and Roxanne Perez have already punched their tickets to the semi-finals with their victories on Monday Night Raw this week. The winners of each tournament will earn World Title opportunities at SummerSlam this August.
Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky
WWE Smackdown Match Card (Announced):
WWE Champion John Cena to appear
2025 Miss Money in the Bank Naomi to address the WWE Universe
We will hear from Men's United States Champion Jacob Fatu
King & Queen of the Ring Opening Round Matches Continue
