Two AEW Wrestlers Announced For American Gladiators Reboot Hosted By The Miz
The new American Gladiators reboot will be loaded with many familiar faces to not just the WWE audience, but AEW fans as well.
It was already known that future WWE Hall of Famer The Miz would be hosting the reboot of the program, which first ran from 1989 to 1996 before getting a revival in 2008. That particular version also had pro wrestling ties, as it was co-hosted by Hulk Hogan.
The new version will be full of wrestlers though, as The Hollywood Reporter revealed Thursday. Five of the show's gladiators will have pro wrestling backgrounds, two of which are active AEW talent.
The report indicates former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille will be part of the reboot. Joining them is ex-WWE guitarist-turned-wrestler Eric Bugenhagen (fomerly known as Rick Boogz), Jessie Godderz, and Jessica Roden.
“The original Gladiators were iconic, so our search for the new Gladiators had to be exhaustive. Our team went cross country, meeting with thousands of fitness influencers and professional athletes to find the highest caliber of competitors,” Barry Poznick, general manager MGM Alternative, Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.
“Every Gladiator in this lineup embodies what it means to be a modern warrior — relentless, inspiring, and ready for the challenge of a lifetime. They are real-life superheroes.”
It was recently reported Wardlow and Kamille would be involved with major productions outside of wrestling, and this appears to answer what the project would be. Kamille is allegedly not part of any future AEW creative plans at the moment, and it was also revealed recently that Wardlow had suffered an injury last year that kept him out of action for some time.
Wardlow's last match with the company was on March 13, 2024, when he faced Samoa Joe in a losing effort for the AEW World Championship on AEW Dynamite.
The new American Gladiators series will be streamed on Prime Video, though a premiere date has not been announced. Altogether, there are 16 new gladiators, and they will be given names just like on the original show. Those, however, have not been revealed as of yet.
