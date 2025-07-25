WWE SmackDown Preview (7/25/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The final push toward the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' is on as WWE Friday Night SmackDown stops off at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio tonight.
Social media megastar Logan Paul is hoping to receive a much better reception from his hometown fans than he did this same time last year, when he lost the United States Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam.
The Maverick has taken great exception to Jelly Roll's attempts to become the latest 'outsider' to make a name for themselves in professional wrestling. Drew McIntyre seems to share those exact sentiments and the Scottish Warrior will be standing by Paul's side tonight on SmackDown with another Claymore Kick locked and loaded.
The multi-time time Grammy Award nominee will also be in the 'Rock and Roll Capital of the World' this evening and he'll have some major backup in 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. The WWE Universe should expect fireworks to erupt at any moment with all four of these men just days away from facing off in front of 50,000 fans at MetLife Stadium.
Former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is expected to be at the Rocket Arena following the explosive conclusion to last week's show. The American Nightmare proved he is ready to do whatever it takes to win back the title he lost at WrestleMania 41, when he attacked the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion and forced him to sign up for a Street Fight at SummerSlam.
Will the recent wave of momentum for Andrade and Rey Fenix continue tonight on SmackDown? The pair are just a few weeks into their tenure as a tag team and they've already earned an opportunity to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles that are currently in the possession of the dangerous Wyatt Sicks.
Speaking of momentum, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair may not be friends but they have taken the Women's Tag Team Division by storm. The Allies of Convenience will have one more shot at winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships next weekend in New Jersey, but first, Little Miss Bliss will take on Roxanne Perez in singles competition later this evening.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates to the card as more matches are announced throughout the day.
WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix
It hasn't taken long at all for the upstart tag team of Andrade and Rey Fenix to emerge as one of the best tandems in an absolutely stacked division on SmackDown. They won a Fatal 4-Way Match this past Friday night to become the new No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships and they'll look to keep their momentum rocking and rolling tonight in Cleveland when they challenge Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of the Wyatt Sicks.
Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez
Hope everyone is ready for a little five feet of fury as Alexa Bliss goes one-on-one with Roxanne Perez, just a week out from the Allies of Convenience challenging the Judgment Day for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. It was last Friday on SmackDown where Charlotte Flair got the best of Raquel Rodriguez, thanks to an assist from her tag team partner. Will Roxanne be able to even the score ahead of the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'?
Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio
WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll confront Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre
The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix for the WWE Tag Team Championships
Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez
