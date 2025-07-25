Mara Sadè, Formerly NXT's Jakara Jackson, Signs With TNA
There's a new Knockout in TNA.
It was announced via press release tonight that Mara Sadè, formerly known as Jakara Jackson in NXT, has officially signed with TNA Wrestling. Sadè appeared on the July 24 episode of Impact to team up with The IInspiration's Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee to take on The Elegance Brand and pick up her first win in TNA.
Sadè was released from WWE/NXT earlier this year. While in NXT from 2022-2025, she was a member of the Meta-Four faction with Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend. Lash Legend and Sadè (Jackson at the time) were regular tag partners as "The Meta Girls".
In her time as a free agent post-WWE departure, Mara Sadè has made her presence known in the wider wrestling world, making her indie debut in Paris, France competing in Fourth Rope and days later, unsuccessfully challenging former TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich for the JCW World Championship.
In NXT, Sadè often referred to herself as a "Goal Digger" and she looks to continue embodying that phrase in TNA. “I am highly goal-oriented and will run over anyone to achieve my goals, and that is: GOAL’D,” Sadè said in the announcement.
Although much of her four years of wrestling experience was as a tag team wrestler, in TNA, she plans to make her mark as a singles competitor. She said, "I will accomplish anything and everything I want in TNA … because I check all the boxes."
