Major Update On Bianca Belair's WWE Return Ahead Of SummerSlam
The "E-S-T of WWE" is reportedly nearing a return to action, as WWE fans are gearing up for Bianca Belair to step into the ring once again.
Belair has been out of action due to a finger injury since WWE WrestleMania 41. She revealed recently that she suffered a broken finger in the match due to a bad landing, and she initially thought she may have broken her entire hand altogether.
However, after more than three months of absence, she appears to be nearing getting cleared.
WrestleVotes reported on X Thursday that the three-time WWE Women's Champion is "closing in on her return." They note she is expected to be cleared to perform as soon as next Friday, which would follow SummerSlam. She is, however, not expected to receive the all-clear ahead of WWE's signature Premium Live Event this weekend.
As noted, her most recent match was at WrestleMania, a losing effort for the WWE Women's World Championship against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley. Despite the injury, the match received rave reviews from fans, and is considered one of the best bouts of the entire PLE.
Where Will Belair Pick Up?
As far as creative is concerned, it's not quite certain as to where Belair fits into the action. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Women's World Championship on the Raw brand, and as of now, she is still a SmackDown superstar.
Her former tag partner Jade Cargill is the No. 1 contender for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam against Tiffany Stratton, and Belair was the special guest referee for Cargill's street fight with Naomi at WWE Evolution.
Cargill emerged victorious in the bout without any controversy.
